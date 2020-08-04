Hundreds of women rate this M&S sports bra: 'Most comfortable I have ever worn'

M&S two-pack of sports bras has received glowing reviews from customers. (M&S)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Having to stop a workout because you feel your chest is unsupported is very frustrating and, in some cases, might even put you off running or practicing yoga for good.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Finding a sports bra that fits you perfectly can be tricky. Some are too tight and restrictive, while others are too loose.

Thankfully, Marks and Spencer has heard women’s cries for comfortable sportswear, and has created a two-pack of Non-Wired Sports Bras, which claims to be “ideal for all high impact activities.”

Why we rate it

M&S’ 2 Pack High Impact Non-Wired Sports Bras is available in A to GG cups, as well as underband measurements of 30 to 42 inches.

This design boasts full cup coverage and is not wired or padded.

It has thick adjustable padded straps so as to not dig into your shoulders. This feature means you can choose to wear your straps so they run parallel to one another, or crossed over if you want to feel a little more secure.

The fabric is a huge talking point as it has “added stretch” to ensure the wearer has the perfect fit. It is also made using “moisture wicking technology”, which means it draws moisture away from the body to help regulate your temperature.

What we love most is that the two pack costs £29.50, which means each sports bra costs just under £15 each - bargain, right?

What the reviews say

With more than 600 glowing reviews for this two-pack of supportive sports bras, we think this is a deal not to be missed.

Here’s what the reviews say:

“The sports bra was amazing. Wearing everyday because of the comfort and it’s perfectly fit, am definitely buying more.”

“My daughter recommended this and she was right. As a larger cup woman I need extra support from a sports bra. Whilst this isn't going to last forever, I love the fit, comfort and quality. I wish all bra shopping was this easy.”

“A really good value comfortable sports bra. I love it. Band size tight. Washes well and appears to be wearing well. Very supportive.”

“Most comfortable bra I have ever worn.”

“They are excellent for say yoga or some serious gardening. They are so comfortable I've been wearing them every day in lockdown.”

Buy it: 2 Pack High Impact Non-Wired Sports Bras | £29.50 from Marks & Spencer