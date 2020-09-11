M&S 'comfy and lightweight' cotton pyjamas garner high praise from shoppers

M&S' Pure Cotton Striped Cropped Pyjama Set have been hailed the most "comfy and lightweight" nightwear garment. (M&S/ Yahoo Style UK)

We’ve been living in our pyjamas in recent weeks. But with a mild spell of weather forecasted, we’re hoping to avoid sitting around in our winter pjs, as they make us feel uncomfortably sweaty when we’re trying to get forty winks.

Marks and Spencer has heard our cries for suitable sleepwear for the transitional season, and have created a set of lightweight jim jams that have proved to be a huge hit with customers: The Pure Cotton Striped Cropped Pyjama Set.

Why we rate it

The Pure Cotton Striped Cropped Pyjama Set is ideal for those who want a pair of pyjamas to wear in between the summer and winter months.

This design boasts cropped striped trousers, as well as a short sleeve round neck top, made from soft, breathable cotton, which has been sustainably sourced.

The pyjamas come in a navy top, with patterned navy and white bottoms, and are available in sizes extra small to extra extra large.

Plus they are super affordable as they cost £12.50.

What the reviews say

Shoppers have praised M&S’ Pure Cotton Striped Cropped Pyjama Set as “comfy and lightweight”, and a “cooler alternative to pyjamas”.

“Ordered these as a cooler alternative to pyjamas. They brilliant, Good colour and design. Reasonable price.”

“Just what I wanted, very comfortable to wear.”

“This one's cloth is super comfortable and fit is nice. The stripe pattern is [an] extra charm.”

“Love the length of these pjs. Perfect for summer wear.”

“Really comfortable. Kept cool in hot weather.”

