M&S leather pumps hailed the 'most comfortable shoes ever'

M&S' leather pumps have been hailed 'the most comfortable shoes ever' by customers. (M&S/ Yahoo style UK)

Nothing dampens the joy of buying a new pair of shoes more than being covered in cuts and blisters minutes after slipping your feet into them.

Which is why we’re always on the lookout for shoes that are as comfy as they are stylish and Marks & Spencer’s customers think they’ve found just the thing.

They’ve hailed these Leather Square Toe Pumps the “most comfortable shoes ever” and likened the leather design to comfy house slippers.

Why we rate it

The ballerina pumps are made from supple high quality leather. The design also boasts Insolia Flex technology, which works to cushion the wearer’s foot and reduce pressure on the heels.

They also have a small heel measuring 16mm, so your foot is raised slightly off the floor.

The v-cut of the shoe is not only bang on trend, but is also more flattering for the feet compared to the popular round pump design.

The shoes come in seven colours: black, cream, tan, yellow, navy blue, metallic gold as well as a patterned design in snake print.

The pumps, which cost £35 online and in store, are available in shoe sizes 3 to 8, as well as half sizes.

However, the snake print design, which was reduced to £11, is now out of stock on the e-store.

What the reviews say

Marks and Spencer’s Leather Square Toe Pumps have received over 1,200 reviews from customers, with shoppers praising them for being comfortable to walk in and versatile.

Here’s what the reviews say:

“The leather is so soft and the shoes are very comfortable to wear. I was so impressed that I went on to also buy in the green and navy.”

“As I have terrible feet these are a brilliant purchase as leather is so soft. A blessing when you have bunions.”

“These tick all the boxes: comfortable to walk in and smart enough not to require a change of shoes when you arrive at your destination. Worn all summer with both trousers and (some) skirts.”

“These are the best shoes I have ever had. I brought them and walk all day and they did not hurt and they were like wearing a pair of slippers.”

“These are the most comfortable shoes in my cupboard and the second pair I have purchased. I love them and can recommend them to anyone who is on their feet for long periods of time. The leather softens to a beautiful texture and the comfort soles are gentle on my feet. Versatile as they can be worn for any occasion.”

