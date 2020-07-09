Hundreds of women love this sumptuously soft M&S bra: 'This the best T-shirt bra I have ever owned'

This M&S bra has been hailed the most "comfortable" design by customers. (Getty Images)

Finding a bra that not only fits and supports is like gold dust.

For those who are looking to give their underwear drawer an update, or stock up on their favourite bra, there is one bra on our radar.

Introducing Marks and Spencer’s Sumptuously Soft Full Cup T-Shirt Bra.

This design has been hailed the “best T-shirt bra”, plus it is super affordable.

Why we love it

Marks and Spencer’s Sumptuously Soft Full Cup T-Shirt Bra is a basic essential that will provide comfort and support for the wearer.

The T-shirt design is made from premium nylon mix fabric, which is soft against the skin, but also smooth when other layers are added on top.

It boasts a full cup shape for full coverage, but also has added padding for extra support, and extra feminine touch in the form of a centre bow and lace design over the cup.

The bra comes in three colourways, black, neutral and white, and is available in cup sizes ranging from 30A to 42E.

Plus the bra is super affordable, and retails for just £20 from M&S.

What the reviews say

The T-Shirt Bra has received over 800 glowing reviews from customer, with buyers hailing the design for its comfort.

Here’s what the reviews say:

“I love this t-shirt bra. I wanted something to go under white t-shirts and this is excellent. So soft, fits well- not too tight and did not require breaking in so I have said it's a bit bigger than usual in my comments on fit. No back bulges, it's smooth and just perfect really. I might have to buy another as once you find a good one it's hard to beat. This might not suit women with larger breasts but it has enough support for me.”

“This the best T-shirt bra I have ever owned. The material is so soft and really comfortable, providing great support. Have bought another two. Please never discontinue this one M&S!”

“Because I’ve had breast cancer I found it hard to find bras to fit that were comfy and gave me the right shape - then I came to M&S, they measured me and offered this bra - I now have four.”

Buy it: Sumptuously Soft Full Cup T-Shirt Bra | £20 from Marks and Spencer