M&S' top-rated cooling chafing shorts are back in stock

Cycling shorts have become a huge fashion statement in recent years, as they have been popular with models Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Some wear them casually with a baggy t-shirt layered over the top and trainers, while others may style them with a blazer and heels for a more glamorous occasion or underneath outfits for subtle protection.

Not only are they a versatile wardrobe staple, but they also have a more practical function too, which is to prevent any chafing along the inner thighs.

There is one style in particular that is on our radar - Marks & Spencer’s Cool Comfort Anti-Chafing Shorts.

Why we rate it

Marks & Spencer’s Anti-chafing Shorts are finally back in stock and tick all the boxes.

They are made from lightweight and breathable Cool Comfort fabric, so the tight-fitting design provides comfort at all times - and temperatures.

They boast a seamless design and are high waisted, which means they are supportive around the stomach as well as the thigh area, but also give a smooth finish even when worn under skirts or dresses.

Plus they come in three colourways, including white, almond and black.

The shapewear items are available to buy in dress sizes 8 to 22, and only cost £12.

What the reviews say

Shoppers can’t get enough of the products, which have received on average 4.5 stars out of five.

Here’s what the reviews say:

“I’m a size 16 but bought 12-14 and it fits really well. Fine fabric and great under dresses and skirts.”

“Bought these for walking around the temples in Egypt, they were perfect. Kept me cool, stopped my inner thighs from getting hot and rubbing together, easy to pull on and off, good quality material as I thought I would snag them like tights and didn’t. Loved them so much I would rinse them in the shower and they would be dry for the next day.”

“Lovely thick waistline that sits nice and low on me. Thin stretchy fabric, really smooth and flattering under clothes. Nice length for when you're wearing skirts and dresses, gives you a sense of protection if there's a sudden gust of wind!”

Buy it: Cool Comfort Anti-chafing Shorts | £12 from Marks & Spencer

