Ms. Leni Keough Increases Holdings

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ms. Leni Keough, President & CEO of Olivut Resources Ltd. has acquired 5,292,357 common shares of Olivut Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) in a private transaction at $0.02 per share and now owns 8,303,928 shares of the Company with options to acquire an additional 2,202,500 common shares. Ms. Keough owns 13.2% of the issued shares and would own 16.2% on a partially diluted basis. These shares are held for investment purposes and Ms. Keough may increase or decrease her holdings in the future.



Leni Keough, P.Geo.

(780) 866-2226



