MS INTERNATIONAL plc's (LON:MSI) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study MS INTERNATIONAL's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MS INTERNATIONAL is:

13% = UK£4.9m ÷ UK£39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.13.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of MS INTERNATIONAL's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, MS INTERNATIONAL's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. As you might expect, the 11% net income decline reported by MS INTERNATIONAL is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared MS INTERNATIONAL's performance with the industry and found thatMS INTERNATIONAL's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 7.9% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if MS INTERNATIONAL is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is MS INTERNATIONAL Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 33% (where it is retaining 67% of its profits), MS INTERNATIONAL has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, MS INTERNATIONAL has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that MS INTERNATIONAL has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for MS INTERNATIONAL.

