MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 13th of January to £0.02, which will be 14% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0175. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

MS INTERNATIONAL's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, MS INTERNATIONAL's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 27.0% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.08 total annually to £0.0925. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.5% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that MS INTERNATIONAL has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

MS INTERNATIONAL Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for MS INTERNATIONAL that investors should take into consideration. Is MS INTERNATIONAL not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

