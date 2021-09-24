MS Dhoni's men rise to top of IPL table with win over Virat Kohli's RCB
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With a sandstorm in Sharjah delaying the toss for their Indian Premier League match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a few light moments with his RCB counterpart Virat Kohli at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Firday. Sportzpics for IPL
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a flying start with a first-wicket partnership of 111 runs in 13 overs, setting the stage for a big finish. Sportzpics for IPL
Dwayne Bravo, though, got the wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli for 53 runs. Bravo's contribution proved to be decisive for Chennai Super Kings, as he ended the night with three wickets, while conceding just 24 runs off his four overs. Sportzpics for IPL
Shardul Thakur then got the wickets of AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal off successive deliveries to arrest RCB's momentum.Sportzpics for IPL
Faf du Plessis combined with the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad to give Chennai Super Kings a flying start as they chased the target of 157. After they were dismissed, batsmen like Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu steadied the ship with handy knocks. Sportzpics for IPL
Also See: Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dhoni and Co win by six wickets
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's RCB seek return to winning ways against resilient CSK
IPL 2021: 'Could have done it after the tournament,' says Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli quitting RCB captaincy
Read more on First Cricket Photos by Firstpost.