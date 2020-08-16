MS Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Pens Emotional Tribute to Husband After He Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Says ‘I Am Proud of Your Accomplishments and the Person You Are!’ (See Post)

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi wrote a fitting tribute for her husband and ex-India cricketer MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 (Saturday) leaving the entire country in shock with the suddenness of the announcement. The former Indian captain revealed his decision to quit international cricket through an Instagram video post that captured his moments with the Indian team. He thanked the country for their support throughout the journey and wrote: “From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” Dhoni’s sudden announcement even as the country was celebrating the 74th anniversary of its independence sent social media into a frenzy. MS Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi REACTS to His International Retirement Announcement on Independence Day, View Instagram Post!

Sakshi, who had earlier reacted with a thank you emoji on Dhoni’s retirement video on Instagram, wrote a lovely tribute to him on her Instagram page where she congratulated him on his cricket career and said she was proud of all of his accomplishments. “You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game” wrote Sakshi in an emotional post. MS Dhoni Retires: Wife Sakshi Dhoni Welcomes Red Dodge Challenger Car Home, Says’ Missing You Mahi’ (Watch Video).

She also added she knows how difficult it must have been for Dhoni to hold back his tears when announcing his retirement and also wished him 'luck and happiness' for the road ahead. Sakshi also quoted few lines from iconic poet Maya Angelou and wrote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Sakshi Dhoni Pens Emotional Tribute for Husband After Retirement Announcement

Dhoni retires as one of India’s greatest ever cricketers and one of the most successful white-ball captains in international cricket. He is the only captain to date to win all three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He represented India in 538 international matches and scored over 17, 000 runs while also effecting over 800 dismissals from behind the wicket. Dhoni retires as India’s most successful captain.