MS Dhoni retires: Cricketing legend and inscrutable enigma we knew little about

And so it ended, in an instant, with a bunch of cold, calculated, uncluttered words of defining finality. The innocently amateurish montage of memories compiled on Instagram speaking of a middle-aged man not completely at ease with the app; the inimitable tag-team of Mukesh and Sahir Ludhianvi floating its prose in pristine glory, stirring emotions, swirling memories " it was too simplistic, too definite. The farewell note that was penned in his head one muggy day in Manchester by the rasping arm of Martin Guptill was eventually read 14 months later in 16 unadulterated words. No press release, no videos, no voice notes. This was it.

Reams have been written about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's humble beginnings, him hailing from a non-metro city, clamouring for opportunities, trying to go where very few, if any, from his background had ventured, although it must be noted that the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, Debashish Mohanty, and Zaheer Khan, all of who debuted before him, came from relatively small towns too.

It is customary to gloat on this endearing facet, and truth be told, it was one hell of an underdog story, but Dhoni was more than the sum of these parts. He endured and moved on. He changed perceptions without meaning to, and before he would have known, the heartlessness that big cities typify and euphemise as practicality made way for boundless love bordering on the cult. It is of little surprise then that towards the back end of his career, it became increasingly impossible to objectively analyse his performances without inviting the wrath of his fans online " the same lot that stoned his house in Ranchi and burnt his posters after a dismal World Cup campaign in 2007.

Protests erupt in Ranchi, MS Dhoni's hometown, after India crashed out of 2007 World Cup. AFP/File

It is widely believed that watching a fickle-minded country hell-bent on tearing his young life apart changed Dhoni. Something flipped. Even his farewell montage has two shots of that ill-fated World Cup that defined India's campaign " him getting out for a golden duck to Muttiah Muralitharan and the effigy-burning that followed. He stopped talking to the press, his inner circle shrank, he developed an aloofness just enough to keep people intrigued as well as away, and probably came to realise that life is more than being a prisoner to the image one ends up cultivating. The aristocratic aura and the dreamy demeanour were the by-products of this distance.

On the field, he kept finishing matches in style, taking the game deep, creating one-on-one scenarios with the bowlers, hitting last-over sixes, and coolly walking off, standing at the corner of group photos, handing over his trophies to juniors. One remembers a largely-forgotten shot of a bare-chested Dhoni handing over his India jersey to a kid after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa months after the gnawing humiliation in the West Indies. It was an extension of a template he had steadily built a little over a year ago: Winning India tricky run chases, walking away with Man of the Match bikes, and taking them for a spin inside the stadium, often with two pillion riders, and almost always without a helmet. How cool was that? How different from his picture-perfect predecessors, how fresh and how natural. A nation fell in love.

In a career spanning 15 years and 8 months and bookended by run-outs, he was many things: A long-haired marauder, a reluctant enforcer, an ice-cold leader of men, an honorary Lieutenant Colonel, an ordinary man at ease with his greatness, but one suspects the characteristic that helped him become what he did was the kind of quiet confidence that comes with a tight embrace of one's strengths as well as limitations. Can't drive through covers? Cool, I'll lift them over covers instead. Too much bottom hand? No worries, I'll swing it out of the ground. No traditional wicketkeeping technique? Thanks, but I'll write my own rulebook. No express bowlers? I'll make do with Praveen Kumar.

