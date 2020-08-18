MS Dhoni 2011 World Cup Winning Six: MCA Proposes Naming a Seat at Wankhede Stadium After Former India Captain

MS Dhoni has hung up his boots from cricket and wishes started pouring one after another. The fans still can’t digest the fact that the Chennai Super Kings captain has retired from the game as they expected him to play that one last match for India once against. Now, the Mumbai Cricket Association has come up with a proposal to have a seat named after MS Dhoni and guess which one? It’s the same place where his six landed during the CWC 2011. India had won the CWC 2011 by six wickets against Sri Lanka and lifted the coveted trophy after 27 years. Suresh Raina Spills Beans on Retirement With MS Dhoni, Says ‘We Hugged & Cried A Lot’.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council member, Ajinkya Naik wrote to the BCCI about the same. “As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed. We can find out the area where the ball landed – and which seat it was flying to – after Dhoni smashed it to win the 2011 World Cup," Naik wrote in his letter as per The Indian Express.

MS Dhoni had last played the ODIs in Indian colours during the CWC 2019 against New Zealand. The former Indian captain shared a post on social media and informed the fans about his retirement. He thanked fans for their support during the course of 16 years of his career. However, he will be seen playing for the IPL 2020 and will be leading the Chennai Super Kings.

