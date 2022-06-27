Ms. Crypto Goes to Washington

Adelle Nazarian, Todd White
·8 min read
uschools

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto clearly is going mainstream. The drama of the recent bust cycle in the recurring boom-and-bust in crypto prices provided a dramatic backdrop to the introduction of the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act, laying out a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrency.

Its introduction received extensive fanfare in the media.

Adelle Nazarian is the CEO of the American Blockchain PAC, which protects innovation in blockchain and digital assets in the U.S. and opposes legislation that limits the growth of crypto assets.

Todd August White is Managing Partner of Rulon & White Governance Strategies and the founder of the American Blockchain PAC.

Don’t worry, this column won’t go too deep into the weeds. For specifics, see the official section by section overview and commentary by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) at Medium.

At the risk of being slightly impolitic, this legislation signals the mainstreaming of crypto. But it won’t be enacted this year.

Virtually all political junkies believe that the congressional deck is going to be thoroughly shuffled this coming November. Therefore, the bill’s longer-term prospects are also in question.

Additionally, this legislation – while technically bipartisan – was introduced with just two sponsors. Neither dominates even one of the four committees of jurisdiction (agriculture, on which Sen. Gillibrand serves; banking, on which Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) serves; intelligence; and finance) which it will have to navigate to get to the floor.

Much less, there is no sign of its commanding a 60-vote majority to carry it over the formidable filibuster hurdle. Even gaining a simple majority is no mulligan. The left is already saying that it does not regulate hard enough. The Center for American Progress critiqued it as, “The status quo would be better than this bill.”

Read More: Yellen Call for 'Responsible' Crypto Innovation Is Right

Meanwhile, most Republicans will likely see it as regulating too much. Even if Senate passage is secured, Republican House passage and a Biden signature are not to be taken for granted.

The cryptoscenti are grateful for finally having something bipartisan with which to work. Many advocacy groups wish to stay in the sponsors’ good graces. Thus, most crypto advocates are too political to inventory the many hurdles. That said, let’s code switch here.

This legislation does represent an authentic rite of passage: Ms. Crypto goes to Washington!

In theory, a great leap forward for cryptocurrency! That said, as America’s greatest yogi, Yogi Berra, taught us, “In theory there is no difference between theory and practice but in practice there is.”

There are a lot of crucial details to be dealt with, in practice.

Unlikely passage

Let’s celebrate how the legislation’s debut included a marquee appearance by both Senate sponsors at Washington Post Live's “The Evolution of Money: Cryptocurrency Regulation.” That policypalooza also featured the Rostin Behnam, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); Dante Disparte, chief strategy officer and head of global policy at Circle; and Tomicah Tillemann, global chief policy officer at Haun Ventures.

Disparte and Tillemann nicely summed up the general consensus in the room and in the media: The bill is unlikely to be enacted in the 117th Congress. Yet, they legitimately applauded it as a first step toward a comprehensive regulatory structure to protect the public without stifling the sector.

With a great deal of important matters still to be ironed out.

How great a deal? As capitalism’s inventor, Adam Smith, responded after the surrender of British Gen. Burgoyne at Saratoga, the turning point in the American Revolution, “There’s a great deal of ruin in a nation.”

The foundational premise of Lummis-Gillibrand seems to be to sort blockchain assets into two categories. The largest, bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), are to be treated as virtual commodities, regulated by the CFTC. Parallel to that, are thousands – the vast majority, of smaller cryptocurrencies – to be sorted out pursuant to a codified “Howey Test” and, mostly, treated as securities to be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Senators were emphatic about how extensively they consulted with the SEC and the CFTC in drafting the legislation. What is unclear is how the associated compliance costs, which can easily be prohibitive to early-stage startups, were quantified or are to be constrained.

Chair Gary Gensler’s SEC has taken an aggressive regulatory posture. It does not have a history as an easygoing regulator. The proposed legislation also would take the U.S. out of the algorithmic stablecoin race forever. This, presumably, is in reaction to Terra's $40 billion LUNA debacle.

Yet, it overlooks the success (to date) of Frax.finance. Is there a baby being thrown out with the bathwater?

The biggest handicap which Lummis-Gillibrand appears to face (assuming a regulation-skeptical Republican resurgence) is less in its details, however significant, but more so in its fundamentally regulatory-heavy posture.

The Big Reveals at the presentation were of the senators’ greater coziness with the regulators than with the innovators. These were presented in impromptu statements by Sens. Lummis and Gillibrand at The Post event.

Most concerning was an unscripted comment by Sen. Gillibrand calling not only for prospective regulation of Web3 (the category into which crypto presumably falls) but a push for retroactive regulation of the web itself (especially Web 2.0, presumably meaning social media). Sen. Gillibrand in her own words:

"If we get Web3 right, we can then maybe go back and look at Web 2.0 and say what would a data protection agency look like, to begin to look at that.”

Wait. What?

Despite its flaws, the worldwide web, including social media, has proven one of the great technology success stories in history; a multitrillion-dollar contribution to the U.S. economy and to America’s dominance of the commanding heights of tech.

Read More: SEC Chair Gensler Suggests Lummis-Gillibrand Bill May ‘Undermine’ Market Protections

Sen. Gillibrand thus casually revealed an extreme regulatory agenda: a promise to extensively regulate the web, Web3 and retroactively Web 2.0. This is unlikely to climb the wall of attracting 10 Republicans to afford passage through the Senate.

Big Reg will probably run into headwinds from a House that will likely be controlled by anti-regulation Republicans after the 2022 midterms. This does not bode well for prospects of passage.

As for the Bitcoin-friendly (but not so much crypto-friendly) and somewhat more conservative Sen. Lummis, her own admissions at the debut of her signature crypto legislation give pause. Washington Post reporter Tory Newmyer asked about the major entry of crypto into the lobbying and advocacy process in the capital, noting the $5 million the industry had invested in the former.

“How is that making a difference on the Hill?” Newmyer asked.

To which Sen. Lummis replied:

“Oh, I don't know because I had no idea that was happening …”

Wait. What?

The co-sponsor of an ambitious piece of comprehensive legislation candidly confesses that she was unaware of the industry’s engagement. By their own frank admission, the Senate co-sponsors spent a great deal more time talking to the federal regulators than to the regulated. That does not bode well for the prospects of passage.

To paraphrase French Gen. Bosquet's comment on the Charge of the Light Brigade: “C’est magnifique, mais c’est pas les politiques, c’est de la folie.”

Bitcoin has not decoupled

And when asked why bitcoin (of which Sen. Lummis is a HODLer) has not seen its price act as a hedge against inflation, losing more than half its dollar value while inflation approaches double digits, Sen. Lummis responded: “Well, that's a great question. I would have expected it to decouple from the stock market. It has not done that.”

Wait. What?

The co-sponsor of an ambitious piece of comprehensive legislation candidly confesses that the market is not supporting a fundamental predicate of her proposed regulatory structure?

That does not bode well for the prospects of passage.

Economist Friedrich Hayek devoted his Nobel Prize in economics acceptance speech to an indictment of what he called “scientism,” in which the economics profession adopted the form, but not the substance, of science. Hayek: “It is often difficult enough for the expert, and certainly in many instances impossible for the layman, to distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate claims advanced in the name of science.”

Classical liberals – like those of us here at the American Blockchain PAC – enthusiastically embrace the essential role of the rule of law. It’s libertarian doctrine!

That said, we are far more optimistic about the power of organic market forces, under the rule of law, to facilitate equitable prosperity while protecting the public from force, fraud or coercion than we are about ambitious regulatory structures. Especially regulatory structures that have gone off the rails even before the train has left the legislative station.

In the words of the chairman of our advisory board, blockchain inventor Dr. W. Scott Stornetta, “Let freedom ring!”

Tipping our hat to Jimmy Stewart, we applaud the debut of “Ms. Crypto Goes to Washington,” produced and directed by Cynthia Lummis and Kristen Gillibrand. Brava!

Next let’s take to heart the words of its protagonist, Sen. Jefferson Smith:

“Get up there with the lady that’s up on top of this Capitol dome, that lady that stands for liberty.”

Lummis-Gillibrand signals the mainstreaming of crypto. It is historic.

Now, let’s just invite in Lady Freedom – “the lady that’s up on top of this Capitol dome” – to achieve blockbuster status.

Read More: Crypto Bill Condemned by Consumer Advocates in Washington

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • London lions prep for pride with a rainbow heart

    STORY: The ZSL London Zoo's asiatic lioness Arya was seen curiously sniffing and scratching on the heart while male lion Bhanu could be seen keeping more of a distance.The heart was handmade by zookeepers and scented with ginger and cardamom - the lions' favorite spices - as a sensory treat.According to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the pair of asiatic lions are among the rarest and largest cats. Asiatic lions survive in the wild in only one forest in India.The display comes ahead of London's annual pride parade on Saturday, July 2.

  • Company buying Trump's social media app faces subpoenas

    NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to buy Donald Trump’s new social media business has disclosed a federal grand jury investigation that it says could impede or even prevent its acquisition of the Truth Social app. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. dropped 10% in morning trading Monday as the company revealed that it has received subpoenas from a grand jury in New York. The Justice Department subpoenas follow an ongoing probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission into whether Digit

  • The January 6 committee plans to show 'recently obtained evidence' at a newly announced hearing on Tuesday

    The hearing was announced unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, and committee members had previously said that further hearings wouldn't come until July.

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le