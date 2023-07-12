MRT moving towards fundraising goal for creative centre

GUYSBOROUGH – Mulgrave Road Theatre (MRT) is closing in on securing all funds necessary to build a new creative centre in Guysborough.

In an interview on July 4, MRT’s Artistic Director Emmy Alcorn told The Journal they have raised $5.5 million, two thirds of the cost estimate of seven million dollars for the project. Money for the centre, which will be anchored by a 2,000 square foot black box theatre, with 80 retractable seats, has come from all levels of government: federal, $3,385,000; provincial, $1,400,000; and Municipality of the District of Guysborough, $300,000, along with private donors.

And, while the dream for this centre began in 2016, Alcorn said hammers might not swing until mid-2024.

“We are still working diligently behind the scenes...We’re two thirds through design development and we’ve done things like hire project manager Mike Shea, and we’ve been doing things like an environmental assessment of the whole property and of the building. We are doing water tests. We are examining the sewer system, and how we can level that up for a building that could have 100 people in it at a time. We are doing all the background work, but it’s work that nobody sees,” she said.

Once the design is completed and submitted, the MRT’s infrastructure committee will go over the plan and make any needed changes or adjustments, after which the project will go to tender; hopefully, this fall, Alcorn said, adding, “Real construction is not going to start until midway 2024. What I’ve discovered is, we’ve been working on this project since 2016, and things don’t happen overnight. There’s a lot of steps you have to put in place.”

Along with the black box theatre, the centre will have a large lobby, “which can also hold public events and an exhibition room for Guysborough County artists and beyond,” Alcorn told The Journal.

“So, it is more of a cultural centre than it is just a theatre, which goes hand and hand with our mandate to develop and produce professional works of theatre and foster artistic and cultural experiences for our community, and it was the second half of our mandate that we were focused on during the pandemic,” she said.

MRT is not standing still while they wait for the new space to come online, they have a raft of summer events in store starting with New in Town – an evening on Saturday, July 15, where newcomers share humorous stories about what it’s like to integrate in a new community. Other offerings include Watch Over Me, written and performed by Linda Carvery, and some road stories by Guysborough County local Allister Chisholm.

Alcorn said, “This summer is all about story telling from unique perspectives.”

For more information about MRT’s summer programming, visit https://mulgraveroad.ca.

Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal