Mrs. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, Widowed Wife of Jamal Khashoggi, Meets With White House Before President Biden Departs to the Middle East

Jamal Khashoggi and Hanan ElAtr Khashoggi Wedding Ceremony June 2, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi and Hanan ElAtr Khashoggi Wedding Ceremony June 2, 2018

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mrs. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi was invited to meet with senior officials at the White House as President Biden prepares to depart for the Middle East. Mrs. Khashoggi was accompanied by her attorney, Randa Fahmy, Esq., of Fahmy Hudome International.

Mrs. Khashoggi conveyed her thanks to President Biden for fulfilling his commitment to human rights and his promise to investigate her husband's murder in a transparent and fair manner. She also expressed her thanks to the President for publicly releasing the intelligence report which led to a very painful understanding of exactly what happened to her husband.

Mrs. Khashoggi noted: "I am here today, before President Biden departs to Saudi Arabia, to thank him and express what Jamal wanted most in this world: the release of all political prisoners being held in Saudi Arabia, including Jamal's close friend, Essam Al-Zamil. I do not want those political prisoners to suffer the same fate as Jamal."

Mrs. Khashoggi's attorney, Randa Fahmy, Esq. added: "It was important for Mrs. Khashoggi to be able to express exactly what Jamal would have wanted if he were alive today, particularly right before President Biden's departure to Saudi Arabia. This meeting is just the beginning of her long road to closure amid her grief. Part of that closure is also to hold all parties accountable for the death of her husband."

Jamal Khashoggi married Hanan Elatr Khashoggi on June 2, 2018, in Alexandria, Virginia, months before he was murdered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. As his only wife at the time of his death, it is important to Mrs. Khashoggi that Jamal's true legacy of freedom and tolerance outlive his death.

Please contact randa@fahmyhudome.com (202) 352-2186 for interview requests for Mrs. Khashoggi.

Related Images













Image 1: Jamal Khashoggi and Hanan ElAtr Khashoggi Wedding Ceremony June 2, 2018





Jamal Khashoggi marries Hanan Elatr Khashoggi on June 2, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia.









Story continues

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



