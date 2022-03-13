Mrs Doubtfire child star says he ‘stayed away’ from drugs because of Robin Williams’s advice

Mrs Doubtfirechild star Matthew Lawrence has reflected on a piece of advice he was given by the late Robin Williams, who played his onscreen father.

In the 1993 film, Williams played Daniel Hillard, a divorced father of three who disguises himself as an elderly British woman and convinces his ex-wife Miranda (Sally Field) to hire him as a nanny so he can spent time with his children.

The Hillard children in the film were played by Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson (Matilda) and Lisa Jakub.

During his appearance at the first-ever ’90s Con on Saturday (12 March), Lawrence – who is now 42 – told People about his conversations with Williams, who had struggled with cocaine addiction for many years.

“He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in,” he said.

“I mean, as bright as he was on camera – I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him – it was painful for him. It’s really painful for him. He didn’t hide it. He talked to me about it.”

Lawrence said Williams, who died at 63 in 2014 after taking his own life, had given him “a gift” with an important piece of advice.

“’Don’t ever do drugs. Especially cocaine,’” Lawrence recalled Williams saying. “He was very serious. He was like, ‘You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?’

“He’s like, ‘That’s the reason why. And now I’m fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it.’ I stayed away from it because of him.”

Robin Williams (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Wilson, 34, who was also at the convention, added: “Robin had a massive influence on me. He, during filming, would talk to me a lot about his issues with mental health and addiction. And I have had a lifelong struggle with anxiety and depression. So we had those conversations.”

She said: “I think it was so good for me to realise that it’s okay to talk about this. It’s okay to be vulnerable.

“And it was really the first time that I had someone sit down with me and go, ‘I understand that you have anxiety and you are not alone. You’re not just some weirdo freak who has something going on that nobody’s going to understand, that everybody’s going to reject you for.’”

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.