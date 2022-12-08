‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Inks Multiyear Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television

“Mrs. America” creator, executive producer and showrunner Dahvi Waller is reuniting with Lionsgate Television Group under a new multiyear overall television deal.

Under the pact, Waller will create high-end premium scripted series through her new Federal Engineering banner. Waller previously served as a writer and producer on “Mad Men” and co-executive producer on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.”

“I’m thrilled to be back in business with the Lionsgate family,” Waller said in a statement. “They’re wonderful people and they make wonderful television I am excited for the sophisticated, boundary-pushing and most importantly, entertaining shows we’re going to create together.”

Also Read:

Disney Branded Television Extends Multiyear Overall Deal With Tim Federle’s Chorus Boy Productions

Irene Marquette, a former creative executive at K&L Productions, will serve as Waller’s head of development at the newly-formed production company.

Marquette’s credits include an associate producer on Amazon Prime’s “Cinderella” and an executive producer on the upcoming film “Del & Charna,” directed by Kay Cannon and produced by Red Crown Productions.

Waller is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham. Marquette is represented by Gi Nam Lee.