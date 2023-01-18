mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 12.1 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 1.7% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, in 2021, North America will have more than 5.0% of the market, and during the period of the forecast, it will grow the fastest.

Farmington, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Was Valued At USD 707.97 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 12.1 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 1.7% From 2022 To 2030. An mRNA vaccine is a nucleic acid-based vaccine that contains messenger RNA and tells the cells of a patient to make proteins as a treatment option. This vaccine can keep itself in check. mRNA vaccines use the machinery inside the host cell to turn mRNA into antigens that the immune system can recognise. When mRNA vaccines are used, there is no chance that the body will make infectious particles. Messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, is a single protein-coding gene in the genome that tells the cell how to make proteins. mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics are made in the lab with mammalian cells and have good immunological properties.

Recent Developments:

  • On 2 July 2021, Eurofins Agroscience Services (EAS) announced that Dr Pete Coody and Dr Martin Cole are working with the EAS Hercules laboratory in North America to support continued growth and development in our environmental hazard assessment and exercise system.

  • On January 8, 2018, Argos Therapeutics Inc. an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and sales of individual immunotherapy based on the Arcelis® precision immunotherapy technology platform, announced today that it signed an equity agreement with Lummy ( Hong Kong), Ltd. (“Lummy”), Rocapuldencel-T’s corporate partner in China and elsewhere, has agreed to privately withdraw and sell 7.5 million common shares of Lummy (subject to any stock split, stock split, combination or combined events). same cash renewal affecting such shares), the combined purchase price was $1.5 million. Trading in shares is expected to close on or before March 7, 2018. Any shares of common stock of the company within 60 days of the closing date. The company has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares sold pursuant to the stock purchase agreement.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America will have more than 5% of the market, and during the period of the forecast, it will grow the fastest. The North American market will be driven by the availability of a lot of money for research, the growth of federal programmes to make RNA-based drugs, and the rise in the number of clinical trials. For example, in November 2020, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense (DoD), and federally funded academic laboratories all helped Graham et al. with their basic research, which is an important part of the fast development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Since the start of the pandemic, the government has given vaccine makers an extra $10,500,000,000 to help them get their products to people faster.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 1.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022                       

USD 707.97 Million

By Type

Standardization Of Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine, Individualized Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine, Infectious Disease Treatment MRNA Vaccine, Infection Prevention MRNA Vaccine, Other

By Application

Hospital, Clinic, Other

By Treatment Type

Monoclonal Antibody, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Other

By Companies 

Argos Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BioNTech, Boehringer Ingelheim, CRISPR Therapeutics, CureVac, eTheRNA immunotherapies, Ethris, GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines, In-Cell-Art, Intellia Therapeutics, Janssen, Kernal Biologics, MaxCyte, Moderna Therapeutics, Novartis, PhaseRx, Precision NanoSystems, RaNa Therapeutics

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, lung disease, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and rare diseases like propionic acidemia, methylmalonic acidemia, glycogen disease, phenylketonuria, and metabolic and immune disorders are driving the growth of this market. Caused by the rising number of cases. Globocan says that in December 2020, there were 19. million new cases of cancer and 10 million deaths caused by cancer around the world. Also, the popularity of mRNA vaccines, the development of personalised cancer treatments, and a strong pipeline of new products all increase the demand for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, which will help the industry grow during the forecast period.

Operators are likely to invest more in making advanced and effective medicines and vaccines, which will likely help the industry grow over the next few years. For example, in April 2021, U.S. mRNA therapeutics developer Arcturus Therapeutics joined forces with Axcelead, Inc. to start a Japanese company in Chiba Prefecture and is building a production facility in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture. In the coming years, these investments are likely to help the growth of the industry.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Argos Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BioNTech, Boehringer Ingelheim, CRISPR Therapeutics, CureVac, eTheRNA immunotherapies, Ethris, GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines, In-Cell-Art, Intellia Therapeutics, Janssen, Kernal Biologics, MaxCyte, Moderna Therapeutics, Novartis, PhaseRx, Precision NanoSystems, RaNa Therapeutics, and others.

By Type

  • Standardization Of Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

  • Individualized Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

  • Infectious Disease Treatment MRNA Vaccine

  • Infection Prevention MRNA Vaccine

  • Other

By Application

  • Hospital

  • Clinic

  • Others

By Treatment Type

  • Monoclonal Antibody

  • Gene Therapy

  • Cell Therapy

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

  • Anal Cancer Therapeutics Market - The IoT Management Software Market size was valued at USD 336.81 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2282.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.04% from 2022 to 2030. North America has the biggest share of the market, and the United States and Canada are the top two countries in the IoT Management Software market in North America.

  • Dermatophytosis Therapeutics Market - The global IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables market was estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period. During the time frame of the forecast, 42% of the market growth will happen in North America.

  • Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market - The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market is projected to grow from USD 89.07 Billion in 2022 to USD 446.52 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 25.9% during the 2022-2030. The US had the biggest share of revenue in North America, and this is expected to stay true for the next few years.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

