MRI results show extent of injury to Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu’s left leg

The Kings got some good news Sunday regarding Chimezie Metu’s injury.

Metu underwent an MRI after going down with a left leg injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s 127-125 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Results showed the 25-year-old forward suffered bone bruises but no structural damage, the team said.

Metu will be listed as questionable when the Kings (26-19) face the Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. The Grizzlies will be on the second night of a back-to-back after visiting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Metu sustained the knee injury when he made a move in the paint, planted his left foot and collapsed to the floor in the second quarter against the 76ers. The crowd fell silent as Metu went down clutching his left knee.

Metu was helped to his feet and limped off the floor under his own power as he headed to the locker room with the team’s medical staff. The Kings later announced Metu would not return due to a left leg injury.

Kings coach Mike Brown didn’t have an update on Metu immediately after the game, saying when the game ended Metu had already left the arena “to get his leg checked out.”

Metu has been in and out of the rotation this season, at times playing a key role for the Kings off the bench at the power forward and center spots. He is averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game.