MRHB DeFi Launches Souq NFT Marketplace with Unique ‘Hallal Gachyi’ from Gachyi Land

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first ethical and inclusive DeFi ecosystem platform MRHB DeFi has launched its highly anticipated Souq NFT marketplace . Partnering with Gachyi Land , the first blockchain gaming gacha-launchpad ecosystem, the two parties will mint and issue Hallal Gachyi, a unique Gachyi Land-themed NFT collection created for Souq NFT.



Souq NFT is the first NFT marketplace in the world focussed on creating an ethical and halal marketplace for digital art and other NFT assets. Artists on the platform follow image, audio and video content guidelines such as no hate speech, racism or nudity, and must verify that the artworks are original pieces (no rip-offs of existing NFTs).

The MRHB DeFi collaboration with Gachyi Land will see the latter create 1,410 Hallal Gachyi NFTs (otherwise known as ‘Rimos’). MRHB DeFi will create and deploy the smart contract for these NFTs and Hallal Gachyi will be sold on Souq NFT marketplace.

“Our vision to create an inclusive, ethical DeFi and NFT ecosystem continues to take shape,” says Deniz Dalkilic , CTO of MRHB DeFi. “The Hallal Gachyi collection is the result of a unique collaboration with Gachyi Land and demonstrates our commitment to launching quality crypto products that meet and hopefully exceed community expectations.”

“NFTs are the building blocks of our digital future - they allow us to own digital items in ways we have never been able to before,” comments May Wong , founder of Gachyi Land. “We wanted to provide a colorful and cute entry point into the NFT space for the Islamic community, in the form of a ‘Rimo’. The NFT space has shown us that early adoption of NFTs that gain value over time represents opportunity. We are excited to release Hallal Gachyi with MRHB and provide value to their community!”

Hallal Gachyi NFTs will be issued on the BSC blockchain using the ERC-721 token standard. NFT owners will be able to play a mini-game at a future date where they can earn rewards such as $MRHB tokens and $Polymer tokens. The NFTs will also receive utility in Gachyi Land’s MMO RPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game), expected to be released in 2023.

Both parties will promote the new venture together on their respective platforms and are exploring future plans for MRHB to create other gamification models that integrate with the MRHB ecosystem.

A Shared Vision to Empower Communities

The Gachyi Land platform was created with the desire to empower artists with its disruptive NFT ecosystem. Gachyi Land provides artists with the platform, community, technology and tools they need to display and sell their work, and further explore the possibilities of the digital realm.

Similarly, MRHB DeFi was conceived with the goal of giving excluded and crypto-cautious communities better access to cryptoverse opportunities with a key focus on the provision of decentralized financial services that avoid interest-based profits and lending. MRHB DeFi bridges the existing gap between crypto offerings and the ethical faith-based community.

The journey to an inclusive, ethical DeFi cryptoverse has not been a lonely one for MRHB DeFi. The halal project is currently backed by investors and partners which include Polygon Technology , Sheesha Finance , Blockchain Australia , Australian Gulf Capital , Mozaic , Contango Digital Assets , NewTribe Capital , Masary Capital , ZKSync , Acreditus Partners , EMGS Group , Sinofy Group , MKD Capital and others.

In collaboration with management consulting group, Sinofy , MRHB DeFi has also organized an NFT art competition, designed for creators and artists, within the framework of the DEV Challenge Season 18 championships in Ukraine. More information on how to participate can be found in the MRHB DeFi Medium blog .

December is turning out to be a very exciting and busy month for MRHB DeFi, having launched their IDO yesterday on December 22nd . The $MRHB tokens were sold out on the DODO launchpad in half a day, with the second launchpad ZeeDO catching up. Upon completion of IDO, TGE (Token Generation Event) will take place on December 24th 1PM UTC/GMT, which will then be closely followed by its listing on the popular DEX Pancakeswap.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

About Gachyi Land

Gachyi Land is building an ecosystem that consists of an NFT Launchpad and Play-To-Earn MMORPG. NFTS issued on their platform will be incorporated within the ecosystem to serve either an in-game functionality such as boosts or exclusive pre-sale access, or their utility can be built into future games.

With its disruptive Play2Earn MMORPG, Gachyi is providing artists with the platform, community, technology, and tools they need to unleash their creativity and gain the exposure they deserve. NFTs will be minted via Gachyi’s interactive gachapon machines on the Polygon blockchain based on the ERC-721 token standard, priced in MATIC.

