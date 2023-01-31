MRHB Awarded ‘Best New Islamic Crypto Platform’, Incubated by International Incubation Center of ICYF in Istanbul, Türkiye

MRHB.Network

MRHB Wins Best Islamic Crypto Platform Title, Selected for International Incubator by ICYF

Halal DeFi platform MRHB recently won awards from World Business Outlook and Global Brands Magazine and was selected to participate in a Turkish government-supported incubator by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRHB , the world’s first halal decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, has recently bagged two awards from Singapore-based World Business Outlook . This success comes on the back of winning a 2022 Global Brand Award from UK-based Global Brands Magazine earlier in the year. In addition, the project was also selected last month by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) incubator, International Incubation Center (IIC), an initiative supported by the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and Bilişim Vadisi Technology Development Zone of the Republic of Türkiye.





“This is a great way to start off 2023,” said MRHB CEO and founder Naquib Mohammed . “We are very grateful that our quest to build a halal Web3 economy platform has been recognized by international award panels and also deeply honored that we have been handpicked by the ICYF for their prestigious incubation program. We want to thank our valued community for their continued support throughout 2022 and will use this momentum of wins to further propel our ongoing journey to becoming the benchmark ethical DeFi solution!”

“We are pleased to welcome MRHB to our ICYF incubator and excited for the opportunity to help them expand halal web3 & decentralized finance for Muslim communities everywhere,” said ICYF Young Business Hub CEO Sami Serdar . “As an organization focused on helping young companies sustainably develop Islamic communities and economies across the OIC region, ICYF is highly supportive of projects like MRHB that have demonstrated a strong commitment to their ambitious roadmap and loyal community of supporters.”

On 26-28 January, led by the International Incubation Center, MRHB participated at the Mobilefest Communication Technologies Fair & Conference, the biggest and most influential ICT event in Eurasia, alongside other IIC tech startups DERIVATIVE, RoboLabs, Fatora and Workiom.

Hat Trick Award Wins for MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi won two World Business Outlook Award titles in the Australia category as the “Most Ethical DeFi Network Australia 2022” and the “Best New Islamic Crypto Platform Australia 2022”. The Global Brand Award that MRHB DeFi took home earlier this year was for the “Best New Islamic Crypto Platform'' in the Crypto/FOREX category.

World Business Outlook is a publication that focuses on global business updates. Their annual ‘World Business Awards’ are conducted on a national and international level to recognize organizations that demonstrate core values of business innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction, among other criteria. The evaluation process for the rewards focuses on industry leadership and value or net worth, as well as industry talents, strategies for success and potential in the international landscape. Notably, MRHB DeFi was one of only two Australian companies to receive the awards.

More than 18,000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated for the 2022 Global Brand Awards, which are recognized internationally as benchmarks identifying top global brands. Global Brands Magazine is a UK-based publication that provides news and information about the best-in-class brands around the world. The company grants the annual awards to companies that stand out as having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products.

“The awards this year were quite elaborate with more than 18,000 companies being evaluated across various categories and criteria. The combined brand value of these companies was more than 5 trillion pounds,” said Jay Reddy, Head of Branding at Global Brands Magazine. “The companies place the greatest value on building long-term brand value through long-term customer satisfaction.”

Expanding Opportunities Across the Global Halal Ecosystem

MRHB.Network has been selected to participate in the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) incubation program at the International Incubation Center (IIC) and will receive a six-month startup support in the Turkish metropolis, Istanbul. Notably, this initiative is backed by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment Office and Bilişim Vadisi Technology Development Zone of Türkiye .

As such, MRHB will be able to utilize the IIC’s technological infrastructure and laboratories through the incubator, and have access to its wide global network, also benefiting from a number of services that the incubator offers, including investor and partnership meetings, networking opportunities, investment summits, and global funding and industry access.

Launched in 2004 after the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a resolution at the June 14-16 summit, ICYF is an international, non-commercial, non-partisan organization and its IIC program focuses on incubating startups building in the OIC, which consists of an alliance of 57 countries in which Islam plays a significant role. Current member countries are located primarily in North Africa, the Near East, and South Asia, with a population of over 1.95 billion. This corresponds to about 24.7 percent of the world's population.

Together with the OIC youth wing, MRHB will be establishing the Blockchain Centre of Excellence in Istanbul, and focusing on upskilling and boosting young Turks and youths of the OIC Member countries on the prospects and future of distributed ledger technologies (DLTs).

“The IIC incubator is a critical opportunity for us to connect even more deeply with the halal business ecosystem, as well as the wider global faith-based community of almost 2 billion people,” said Khalid Howladar , MRHB Advisory Board Chairman. “Web3 is being adopted rapidly in the West and in many parts of Asia. Participation in this incubator represents a means for us to help spread the adoption of blockchain technology in the OIC.”

MRHB’s Ongoing Journey to Support Financial Inclusion and Ethics

MRHB DeFi launched their $MRHB token in December 2021 in an oversubscribed IDO that raised over US$4.5 million. The token went on to be featured as a “killer crypto” by Nasdaq and InvestorPlace in early 2022.

The company operates the MRHB.network suite of halal DeFi products and services accessible through the Sahal Wallet , its d’App portal. Existing products on their platform include the SouqNFT Marketplace , where, in addition to halal art NFTs, SouqNFT also hosts the first halal compliance certificates in NFT form. TijarX , their commodities DEX that currently features tokenized gold and silver offerings, with other commodities in the works, has been featured in both Cointelegraph and Forbes .

A number of launches are planned for 2023, including the first halal liquidity harvester (EmplifAI) and its native staking solution (MIRO), as well as decentralized philanthropy (DePhi), an entrepreneur launchpad, interest-free financing and decentralized autonomous governance.

Win from a Prize Pool of US$10,000 Worth of Tokenized Gold Plus a Lucky Draw

MRHB's community of over 70 thousand supporters now have a chance to win Gold Standard ($AUS) - tokenized gold - as part of a promotional TijarX Gold Rush contest taking place from January 16 – 31, ending on Jan 31st 23:59 GMT.

Anyone who purchases at least US$100 worth of AUS on MRHB’s commodity DEX TijarX during the contest period has a chance to win the top prizes of $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 worth of AUS as well as one of 10 AUS lucky draws worth US$100 each.

As the competition ranks winners according to net buys and not trading volumes, even latecomers to the contest stand as good a chance as early entrants to bag the top prizes!

More details can be found here: https://www.mrhb.network/blog/tijarx-gold-rush

TijarX Gold Rush registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScvDuST9_2MA5cZZ5e4y_8e4ytAEiW6TjpRiwf8BW2sAkjHDQ/viewform?pli=1

A step-by-step guide on how to buy gold (or silver) on TijarX:

https://www.mrhb.network/blog/how-to-buy-gold-tijarx



About MRHB.Network

MRHB.Network is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts, business entrepreneurs and industry professionals, who have all come together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that impacts society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

MRHB DeFi Network Official Channels

