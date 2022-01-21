MRF 2022 Resource Limited Partnership Closing February 17, 2022 – Maximum $50,000,000

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group®, on behalf of MRF 2022 Resource Limited Partnership (“MRF 2022” or the “Partnership”), is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus relating to the initial public offering of MRF 2022 Class A and Class F units. The offering is being made in each of the provinces of Canada. Closing is scheduled for February 17, 2022.



The objectives of the Partnership are to provide investors with capital appreciation and significant tax benefits to enhance after-tax returns to limited partners, including the deductibility of 100% of their original investment. The Partnership intends to achieve these objectives by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian companies involved in the resource sector.

Middlefield® is a leading provider of flow-through share funds in Canada and has a strong track record of delivering positive after-tax returns. Since 1983, Middlefield has sponsored 65 public and private flow-through funds and has acted as agent or manager for over $2.5 billion of resource investments.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited and Raymond James Ltd.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.



