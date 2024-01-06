MrBeast's Kris Tyson Shares Before and After Photos Following 1 Year of Hormone Replacement Therapy

The Youtube star came out as transgender in July 2023

twitter Kris Tyson.

Kris Tyson is living her life authentically.

Last month, the Youtube star — known for appearing on the platform alongside MrBeast — posted a before and after selfie on X, formerly Twitter, showing off her one-year transformation since starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in January 2023.

"January vs December," Tyson, who is transgender and uses she/her pronouns, wrote in the post's caption.

"(The first photo is the night I took hrt)" she added, referring to the hormone therapy.

HRT, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a process that helps gender-nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance.



twitter Kris Tyson.

Tyson came out as transgender back in July when she appeared on content creator Anthony Padilla’s show, revealing that she changed her pronouns and the spelling of her name.

“I am a woman! She/her” she said at the time. “I’ve never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

Tyson explained that she was fully able to accept herself after starting hormone replacement, and after she grew out her hair and was more public with her femininity.

“I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was,” she explained.

twitter Kris Tyson.

Not long after coming out, Tyson shared a side-by-side photograph of herself after six months on HRT.

“6 months on HRT!!🥰” she captioned the photo.



