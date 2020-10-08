'Mr Vice President, I’m speaking’: Harris stops Pence interrupting her at debate

Senator Kamala Harris stopped vice president Mike Pence from interrupting his opponent at the 2020 vice presidential debate as the senator criticised the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Pence leads the White House coronavirus task force.

She said the vice president had defended the president – who was aware of the severity of the crisis despite his public efforts to downplay Covid-19 – because the president wanted people to remain calm."

Mr Pence, trying to “weigh in,” was told by Senator Harris: “Mr Vice President, I’m speaking.”