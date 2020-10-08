VP debate takeaways: 5 things from Mike Pence and Kamala Harris more important than that fly

It was almost a given that Wednesday's debate in Salt Lake City between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris would be less chaotic than the slugfest in Cleveland between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Name-calling and insults were largely absent. Pence congratulated Harris on making history by being the first Black woman and first Asian American woman on a major party ticket.

But there were plenty of skirmishes between the two candidates who were separated by plexiglass barriers and seated 12 feet apart because of coronavirus precautions. Harris chastised Pence for interrupting her several times.

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking, I’m speaking,” she said. Pence was far more restrained than his boss was during the debate Sept. 29 between Trump and Biden. Pence was under pressure to avoid coming off as a bully in his matchup with Harris, particularly as the Trump campaign struggles to win over female voters.

Though the more civil tone allowed for greater opportunities to delve into the issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court and the environment, both candidates arrived on stage with well-prepared talking points and sought to sidestep controversy.

Pence pivoted away from the topic of the COVID-19 outbreak that has swept through the White House, infecting Trump, first lady Melania Trump and several senior officials. Harris declined to take a stance on whether she and Biden would favor expanding the Supreme Court if they win Nov. 3.

Here are the takeaways from the debate:

Pence pivots when questioned on Rose Garden event and COVID-19

Pence defended the administration’s refusal to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart, at the White House event unveiling Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, on Sept. 26.

More than 180 people attended the Rose Garden event where guests hugged, shook hands and mingled in close proximity. About 50 wore masks, and few practiced social distancing.

The gathering is suspected of being a “superspreader” event after several of those in attendance were infected with coronavirus, including the Trumps; former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Asked how the American people could be expected to follow the federal guidelines if the White House doesn’t, Pence suggested a Biden-Harris administration would lead to overreach in tackling the crisis.

“That Rose Garden event, there’s been a great deal of speculation about it,” Pence said, asserting that many people who attended were tested beforehand.

“President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health,” he said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris consistently talk about mandates.”

COVID-19 and the health guidelines have become a flashpoint between the two campaigns on how best to overcome the crisis as Trump downplays the health risks even after contracting the disease.

Measures to address coronavirus risks arose in planning for the debate. To avoid contagion, the candidates were seated 12 feet apart and plexiglass barriers were used – a measure the Trump campaign initially resisted.

Harris dodges question on expanding the Supreme Court

Pence tried to get Harris to answer a question that she and Biden have repeatedly sidestepped: Do they support expanding the Supreme Court as many liberals advocate?

Harris sought to put the focus on Republicans’ decision to move forward with filling the Supreme Court vacancy so close to an election.

“I’m so glad we went through a little history lesson. Let’s do that a little more,” she said. Harris went back to 1864, when Abraham Lincoln didn’t think it right to fill a vacancy 27 days before an election, she said.

“The American people are voting right now, and it should be their decision about who will serve on this most important body for a lifetime,” she said.

