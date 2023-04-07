‘Mr. Three Times’ won $1M and $100K in past Maryland lotteries. He just won big again

A lucky lottery player is going by a new nickname: Mr. Three Times.

The 53-year-old contractor from Pennsylvania likes to play the Maryland lottery, he told lottery officials, according to an April 7 news release. And for good reason — in recent years he has won $1 million and $100,000 prizes.

He recently bought two $50,000 Cash scratch-off tickets from his favorite Sheetz in Carroll County, which is right over the Pennsylvania border, he told lottery officials. One ticket won him a top prize.

Now, he plans to take his wife on a vacation, according to officials.

Carroll County is about 40 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

