'Is Mr Sunak Taking The Mickey?' Minister Mocked Over Prime Minister's NHS Claims

Health minister Will Quince was grilled by Sky's Niall Paterson

A government minister was this morning asked whether Rishi Sunak is “taking the Mickey” by claiming he wants the NHS to be there for people when they need it.

The PM’s comments came in a Daily Mail interview published as nurses went on strike for the second time in days.

The latest walkout comes 24 hours before ambulance workers are also set to go on strike as part of the ongoing pay dispute.

Health minister Will Quince was confronted with Sunak’s comments during an interview with Sky News.

Presenter Niall Paterson said: “Rishi Sunak this morning has given a rather interesting interview to the Mail, in which he talks about Sunakism - his political philosophy.

“He says this, which I think will cause people to stop and stare: ’The first thing I want to deliver for people is peace of mind.

“Peace of mind is also about knowing that public services like the NHS are going to be there for you and your family when you need them’.

“He then goes on to talk about waiting lists. Is Mr Sunak taking the Mickey?”

The minister replied: “No, not at all. If you look at the most recent autumn statement, it was exactly that - public services were prioritised.”

Quince - who insisted the government will not re-open pay talks with health unions to end the strike action - also warned people not to do anything “risky” when ambulance drivers walk out tomorrow.

He told the BBC a “minimum service level” of ambulance availability needed to be maintained but he was “concerned”.

“Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so,” he said.

