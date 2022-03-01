‘Mr Robot’ Creator Sam Esmail’s New Drama ‘Metropolis’ Gets Series Order at Apple TV+

Sam Esmail’s latest project, “Metropolis,” has landed at Apple TV+ with a series order.

Esmail will pen and direct the series, which is inspired by the seminal Fritz Lang science fiction film of the same name, in its entirety. He will also serve as showrunner.

“Metropolis” is being produced by Universal Cable Productions as part of Esmail’s overall deal with the studio. Chad Hamilton is also producing.

The original “Metropolis” was released nearly 100 years ago in 1927. The film tells the story of a futuristic city that is sharply divided between the wealthy city industrialists who rule from high-rise towers, and the struggling working class that dwell below. When the son of the city master falls in love with a working-class prophet, they must work together to find a way to put an end to the system.

Esmail is an award-winning director and creator, known for projects including “Homecoming” and “Gaslit.” He was nominated for two Emmy Awards for his breakout series “Mr. Robot,” which also earned star Rami Malek a statuette.

He also served as an executive producer for USA Network’s “Briarpatch” and the upcoming Peacock miniseries “Angelyne.”

Esmail is repped by CAA and Mckuin Frankel Whitehead.