Mr. President, get them out. Get them out now. Bring them home safely.

There are moments in American history when the hopes of a nation turn on the next critical move a president makes.

Dwight Eisenhower's decision in 1957 to federalize the Arkansas National Guard so Black teenagers, the Little Rock Nine, could survive a trip to school was one such instance. John F. Kennedy's deft handling of the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, which prevented a nuclear war, was another. As was George W. Bush's success in rallying the nation from atop the rubble of 9/11.

It's now Joe Biden's turn.

1,500 U.S. citizens remain

The lives of an estimated 1,500 American citizens are at stake in Afghanistan, according to what Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported Wednesday.

Those Americans and their families, along with thousands of Afghan allies, remain stranded as a deadline of Tuesday for withdrawing all U.S. forces approaches and an air of desperation envelops the Kabul airport.

Mr. President, you must bring all of our fellow Americans home safely. And you must not abandon those thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to aid our nation and who now face capture and even death at the hands of the Taliban.

It's America's moral duty as a nation – and yours as commander in chief – to complete this rescue mission successfully. Mr. President, you must do all that you can to get them all out now.

'This is about real people'

Biden scoffed in July about any comparison between these last days and the frenzied U.S. exit from Saigon in 1975: "None whatsoever. Zero." But now, the world has watched as Afghans fell to their death after clinging to U.S. aircraft and as adults and children were trampled by frantic crowds surging toward the airport.

"This is about real people. Many scared. Many desperate," Blinken conceded.

To Biden's credit, since the collapse of the Afghan government, the president has orchestrated one of the largest airlift of refugees in American history. Some 4,500 U.S. citizens and their families are among 82,300 airlifted out since Aug. 14.

Taliban fighters search a vehicle at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 25, 2021.

But that success illustrates how much of this frenzied exit could have been accomplished sooner, under safer conditions, if undertaken in the weeks after Biden's decision in April to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan.

Biden said Tuesday he's "on a pace" to pull the last American soldier out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31. The Taliban are insisting the United States abide by that deadline under penalty of "consequences."

But those 1,500 U.S. citizens remain (and that number doesn't include legal residents of America, who remain in Afghanistan but are not included in the official tally, Blinken said). The lives of thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. government and NATO allies also are in jeopardy.

Their only hope now is to reach the airport and to be flown to safety outside the country.

And as the time for the last flight out draws near, travel to the airport becomes even more perilous as Taliban soldiers block roads and fears of suicide bombers emerge.

Mr. President, you will bear responsibility for their fate. Like presidents before you, this is your moment to lead with conviction and courage. History will be your judge.

