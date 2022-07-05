Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits Founders on Capsule

“Throwing Fits “is affectionately described as “a podcast about two grown dirtbags navigating the male zeitgeist.” Those two “dirtbags” are Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris — Larry and Jimmy to their thousands of listeners — who met 10 years ago when they were both entry-level workers at a menswear PR and sales showroom.

In addition to their podcast, they have translated their vision of menswear into a retail business as well, selling Throwing Fits merch on their site. Now the duo is partnering with Mr Porter on a selection of product from established and emerging designers.

Harris and Schlossman worked with the Mr Porter team to select 74 pieces of apparel, accessories and footwear from 13 brands and also created an exclusive edit of Throwing Fits merchandise.

The collection will include a long-sleeve T-shirt from All Caps Studio; pleated patchwork madras trousers from Beams Plus; a tile knit rugby from Conner McKnight; a printed scarf from Drakes; Cesca double knee pants from Hayato Today; men’s jewelry from Maiden Name; an installation coat from MF Pen; a Type B jacket from Monitaly; a hike vest from Norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa; cotton cashmere suit separates from Stoffa; two-tone classic trousers from Tory Van Thompson; an embroidered Western shirt from Wythe New York, and a work boot from Yuketen.

Prices will range from $48 to $2,700.

Daniel Todd, buying manager for Mr Porter, said, “Our shared love for great menswear and its core community has resulted in an authentic curation, that allows us to tap into a brand new Throwing Fits audience, while providing our customers new brands and products to discover they may have not come across before.”

“When we started podcasting over six years ago, we never thought that publicly thumbing our nose at the establishment would eventually lead us to our dream project, collaborating with 13 of our favorite brands from around the world alongside the global retail powerhouse that is Mr Porter,” said Harris and Schlossman. “Whether we’ve earned this privilege or it’s simply karmic justice for a lifetime spent shopping and thinking more about men’s clothing than anyone else on the planet is up to interpretation. Either way, consider the bucket list checked. Finally garnering the respect of our friends and loved ones is just icing on the cake.”

To introduce the collection, which will be offered for sale beginning July 15, Mr Porter will launch a marketing, social media and content campaign featuring the Throwing Fits cofounders. The campaign will also be promoted on the Throwing Fits podcast. An event is planned in New York City on July 14.

