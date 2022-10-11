Mr. Nicolas Schlumberger joins the Board of Directors of Earth Alive

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a company that develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, is pleased to announce today that Mr. Nicolas Schlumberger is appointed to the Board of Directors.



Mr. Schlumberger is an international businessman and currently CEO of the French biotech company Screencell Sa, specialized in liquid biopsy early detection of cancers. The company was founded with the objective of designing and producing a simple and disposable technology allowing the fast and effective isolation of Circulating Tumor Cells from cancer patient’s blood. Mr. Schlumberger is also advisor to Skyre Inc., a US based company with a focus on static electro-chemical separation of gases. Skyre’s mission is to work to decarbonize the world’s energy system by recycling to leave less waste, paving a smarter way to a better world.

“We are extremely honoured and privileged to welcome Mr. Schlumberger on the Earth Alive Clean Technologies Board of Directors. His unique experience and expertise will bring invaluable input on the development of our company” said Mr. Robert Blain, Chair of Earth Alive.

“Mr. Schlumberger expertise as manager, director and advisor to many industrial corporations and his economic implications in different business will contribute to our company’s long-term success” said Nikolaos Sofronis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Earth Alive. “With the arrival of Mr. Schlumberger, Earth Alive’s Board is stronger than ever”.

Mr. Schlumberger is also involved in Coral Reef Capital, a private equity firm based in New York founded by his eldest son. He also participated to the acquisition from Rio Tinto and was appointed member of the board of the Rawhide mine, a gold and silver mine located in Nevada. In the same State, Mr. Schlumberger was a member of the board of directors of Western Exploration, a gold and silver district paly located in Aura County.

From 2000 to 2020, Mr. Schlumberger was a successful entrepreneur in China. His involvement was determinant in Shanghai in the negotiation of a settlement between two opposing investor groups around a tourism development project that he managed for two years. In 2006, he introduced in China a Scandinavian low-cost water purification technology after obtaining approval from the Chinese Ministry of Water resources.

The Company also announces that, for personal reasons, Steve Saviuk has resigned from the Board. Earth Alive wishes to thank Mr. Saviuk for his dedication to the Board since 2018.

Finally, the Company announces that it has granted to several directors stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,300,000 common shares. These options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, vested immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and have a term of five years.

Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

