Mr., Ms. North Carolina high school basketball players revealed ahead of state finals

The top two high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina for the 2022-23 season are North Mecklenburg’s Isaiah Evans and Grace Christian’s Sarah Strong.

The Charlotte Observer has handed out the award since the 1984-85 high school season.

Evans, a 6-7 forward, led his team to a 29-3 record and a berth in the N.C. 4A West Regional championship game. Last week, 247 Sports moved Evans into the top 10 of its national rankings for players in the junior class, shortly following a school-record 62-point scoring outburst in a playoff win over rival Chambers High School.

The 62 points is the fourth-highest scored by an N.C. public school basketball player.

For the season, Evans -- who picked up a Duke offer Monday night -- averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks. He scored 40 or more points in four of his last seven games of the season.

He scored 859 points this year, 1,438 for his career, and is on pace to become the 52nd public school player to score 2,000 career points, according to NCHSAA records. This season, Evans — who played junior varsity as a freshman — had 18 games with at least 25 points, 10 with at least 30 and four games with at least 40 points.

He was among three boys finalists for the award, joining Carmel Christian junior Jaeden Mustaf and Northwood’s Drake Powell, a UNC commit. Mustaf and Powell are both ranked among the nation’s top 35 recruits.

Strong, a 6-2 post player, led her team — located in Sanford, NC, about a 40-minute drive from Raleigh — to a 32-3 record and an N.C. private schools state title.

A top five national recruit, Strong averaged 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She’s the daughter of former N.C. State men’s basketball player Danny Strong and No. 5 overall WNBA draft pick Allison Feaster, who played at Chester (SC) High School and Harvard.

Strong was among three finalists for the girls award joining North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones and Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams, whose unbeaten team will play Panther Creek in Saturday’s N.C. 4A state final in Chapel Hill.

Story continues

Previous winners

Mr. NC Basketball

2021-22: Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian

2020-21: Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central

2019-20: Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg

2018-19: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill

2017-18: Coby White, Greenfield School

2016-17: Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson

2015-16: Edrice Adebayo, High Point Christian

2014-15: Brandon Ingram, Kinston

2013-14: Theo Pinson, High Point Christian

2012-13: Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb

2011-: Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room

2010-11: Terry Whisnant, Cherryville

2009-10: Reggie Bullock, Kinston

2008-09: Mason Plumlee, Arden Christ School

2007-08: Ty Walker, Wilmington N. Hanover

2006-07: Demontez Stitt, Butler

2005-06: Will Graves, Greensboro Dudley

2004-05: Kevin Swinton, Greensboro Dudley

2003-04: Anthony Morrow, Charlotte Latin

2002-03: Chris Paul, West Forsyth

2001-02: Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton

2000-01: Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road

1999-00: Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan

1998-99: Jason Parker, West Charlotte

1997-98: Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss

1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff, Marion McDowell

1995-96: Vincent Whitt, Greensboro Dudley

1994-95: Antawn Jamison, Providence

1993-94: Ishua Benjamin, Concord

1992-93: Jeff Capel, Hope Mills South View

1991-92: Todd Fuller, Charlotte Christian

1990-91: Donald Williams, Garner

1989-90: Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside

1988-89: Bryant Feggins, Winston-Salem Glenn

1987-88: Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern

1986-87: Henrik Rodl, Chapel Hill

1985-86: Robert Brickey, Fayetteville Smith

1984-85: Chucky Brown, North Brunswick

Ms. NC Basketball

2021-22: Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship

2020-21: Saniya Rivers, Ashley

2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover

2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge

2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian

2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton

2015-16: Erin Whalen, Providence Day

2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington

2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day

2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day

2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler

2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview

2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte

2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian

2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain

2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg

2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville

2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth

2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver

2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom

2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day

1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian

1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead

1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin

1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe

1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford

1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom

1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger

1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day

1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person

1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville

1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton

1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton

1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys

1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg

1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell

1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton