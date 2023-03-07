Mr., Ms. North Carolina high school basketball players revealed ahead of state finals
The top two high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina for the 2022-23 season are North Mecklenburg’s Isaiah Evans and Grace Christian’s Sarah Strong.
The Charlotte Observer has handed out the award since the 1984-85 high school season.
Evans, a 6-7 forward, led his team to a 29-3 record and a berth in the N.C. 4A West Regional championship game. Last week, 247 Sports moved Evans into the top 10 of its national rankings for players in the junior class, shortly following a school-record 62-point scoring outburst in a playoff win over rival Chambers High School.
The 62 points is the fourth-highest scored by an N.C. public school basketball player.
For the season, Evans -- who picked up a Duke offer Monday night -- averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks. He scored 40 or more points in four of his last seven games of the season.
He scored 859 points this year, 1,438 for his career, and is on pace to become the 52nd public school player to score 2,000 career points, according to NCHSAA records. This season, Evans — who played junior varsity as a freshman — had 18 games with at least 25 points, 10 with at least 30 and four games with at least 40 points.
He was among three boys finalists for the award, joining Carmel Christian junior Jaeden Mustaf and Northwood’s Drake Powell, a UNC commit. Mustaf and Powell are both ranked among the nation’s top 35 recruits.
Strong, a 6-2 post player, led her team — located in Sanford, NC, about a 40-minute drive from Raleigh — to a 32-3 record and an N.C. private schools state title.
A top five national recruit, Strong averaged 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She’s the daughter of former N.C. State men’s basketball player Danny Strong and No. 5 overall WNBA draft pick Allison Feaster, who played at Chester (SC) High School and Harvard.
Strong was among three finalists for the girls award joining North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones and Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams, whose unbeaten team will play Panther Creek in Saturday’s N.C. 4A state final in Chapel Hill.
Previous winners
Mr. NC Basketball
2021-22: Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian
2020-21: Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central
2019-20: Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg
2018-19: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill
2017-18: Coby White, Greenfield School
2016-17: Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson
2015-16: Edrice Adebayo, High Point Christian
2014-15: Brandon Ingram, Kinston
2013-14: Theo Pinson, High Point Christian
2012-13: Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb
2011-: Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room
2010-11: Terry Whisnant, Cherryville
2009-10: Reggie Bullock, Kinston
2008-09: Mason Plumlee, Arden Christ School
2007-08: Ty Walker, Wilmington N. Hanover
2006-07: Demontez Stitt, Butler
2005-06: Will Graves, Greensboro Dudley
2004-05: Kevin Swinton, Greensboro Dudley
2003-04: Anthony Morrow, Charlotte Latin
2002-03: Chris Paul, West Forsyth
2001-02: Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton
2000-01: Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road
1999-00: Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan
1998-99: Jason Parker, West Charlotte
1997-98: Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss
1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff, Marion McDowell
1995-96: Vincent Whitt, Greensboro Dudley
1994-95: Antawn Jamison, Providence
1993-94: Ishua Benjamin, Concord
1992-93: Jeff Capel, Hope Mills South View
1991-92: Todd Fuller, Charlotte Christian
1990-91: Donald Williams, Garner
1989-90: Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside
1988-89: Bryant Feggins, Winston-Salem Glenn
1987-88: Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern
1986-87: Henrik Rodl, Chapel Hill
1985-86: Robert Brickey, Fayetteville Smith
1984-85: Chucky Brown, North Brunswick
Ms. NC Basketball
2021-22: Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship
2020-21: Saniya Rivers, Ashley
2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover
2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge
2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian
2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton
2015-16: Erin Whalen, Providence Day
2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington
2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day
2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day
2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler
2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview
2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte
2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian
2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain
2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg
2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville
2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth
2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver
2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom
2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day
1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian
1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead
1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin
1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe
1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford
1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom
1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger
1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day
1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person
1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville
1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton
1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton
1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys
1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg
1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell
1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton