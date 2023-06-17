Mr Magnum, the connoisseur who founded the ‘Oscars of fine wine’

Lewis Chester in his London home with a small selection of his wines - Murray Ballard

It was getting mugged at gunpoint that, perhaps unsurprisingly, persuaded Lewis Chester to switch careers. Then in his 20s and working as a junior in the project finance department at Linklaters & Paines, he was asked to prepare a pitch to the Russian Federation that no one expected him to win.

‘We just needed to be seen to be doing it,’ he says now. ‘I did the pitch, took it to Moscow, got mugged at gunpoint, came back shitting myself. And we won. I got a call telling me I’d got to go to Russia for three years. I thought, “No way.”’ He applied to Harvard Business School to escape, got in, and went to the United States instead, where he was able to pursue a burgeoning love for fine wine, whisky and cigars, becoming captain of the Harvard wine tasting team, and setting up a tasting group known as the Churchill Club. ‘They’ve changed the name now, but the claim to fame was that we were the first US university invited to Cuba to learn about cigars.’

By the time he came back to Britain to begin a new career in investment (‘hedge funds, private equity, I did it all over the years’), he was really into whisky, and his interest in fine wine developed alongside it. Now wine is pretty much all he thinks about, because an initiative he launched three years ago, the Golden Vines, sometimes referred to as the Oscars of Fine Wine, has grown so big it has effectively taken over his life.

The third edition of the 2023 Golden Vines Award will take place in Paris on the second weekend of October. It’s arguably the most glamorous wine event on the planet. Guests – who have to apply for the opportunity to buy a ticket, at £10,000 a head – can expect to be dazzled by food from the hands of the legendary Alain Ducasse as well as Akrame Benallal, who was born in France but grew up in Argentina.

Chester launched the Golden Vines initiative three years ago - Murray Ballard

They’ll attend an awards ceremony at the Palais Garnier, the glorious Parisian opera house, and a dinner at the Pavillons de Bercy, the Museum of Fairground Arts. And they’ll sip fine wines from Yquem, Arnoux-Lachaux, Harlan Estate, Dom Pérignon, Krug and Liber Pater – the cult wine from Graves in Bordeaux, the allocation of which will alone cover the ticket price, since it sells at £30,000 a bottle.

‘I wanted to create a wine event that my wife, Natalie, might actually want to go to,’ says Chester, 55, as we chat amid the blond wood of the airy lower floor of the north London house he shares with his wife of 22 years. So this is how the Golden Vines came about. ‘Cool venue, world-class food, cool entertainment.’ Of course, that’s far from being the whole story.

The Golden Vines has both glitz and gravity. Its purpose is to celebrate – with opulence at full dial – the best wine estates and winemakers in the world, but it is also philanthropic, with the aim of increasing diversity and inclusivity within the wine, spirits and hospitality businesses by funding scholarships, internships and mentorships. Last year it raised more than £1 million.

It’s quite a thing for a man who grew up in a ‘teetotal, non-smoking household’ in Pinner, north London, to have set up. ‘I’m Jewish, so we had kosher wine at home, sweet rubbish,’ says Chester. His road to wine really started at Oxford (where he took a First in modern history), where he tried beer, didn’t like it, ‘got into Rioja and set up a tasting group with friends’. After Oxford he spent time in Los Angeles, working in entertainment law for White & Case, then moved to Linklaters before the Moscow incident interceded, sending him temporarily back to America.

Returning to the UK, Chester began collecting whisky, making trips to Scotland, picking out individual casks, buying them and getting them bottled – depending on such factors as angel’s share (the small percentage that is lost to evaporation), you can expect about 350 bottles from each one – before doing so had become a big thing. ‘I had a specific taste, which hasn’t changed in 25 years, which is oloroso second fill 25- to 50-year-old Speyside, no peat. [Translation: whisky from Speyside that is not peated and has been aged in old casks formerly used to make oloroso sherry, and have been used for whisky before.] I ended up buying maybe five casks so I have, you know, quite a lot of whisky. Then my best friend, whose father had been a big Romanée-Conti collector, started inviting me to wine events, and together we started buying en primeur bordeaux [that is, bought directly from the producer before bottling].’

Chester keeps just 2.5 per cent of his collection at home - Murray Ballard

Chester began to collect wine, inevitably moving on, as almost all wine collectors do, from bordeaux to develop a passion for burgundy. More unusually, he also began to specialise in large formats – ‘north of two thirds of the collection is large format,’ he says. Some of these, such as the gargantuan melchior (18-litre bottle) of Château Palmer 2009, which is visible through the glass wall of his wine room as we descend the stairs to his basement, are serious talking points. He also owns a methuselah (six-litre bottle) of 2018 Trockenbeerenauslese from Egon Müller, a unique bottling made at his express request. While his love of 1.5-litre bottles, which began way before these became fashionable, earned him the nickname Mr Magnum among some wine merchants. ‘I like entertaining, opening bottles with friends,’ says Chester by way of explanation.

He also became friends with the late Gérard Basset, the legendary hotelier, master sommelier and master of wine who co-founded Hotel du Vin, whom he contacted after reading a Decanter article about him. Basset became both mentor and co-conspirator. The idea for the Golden Vines sprang out of a fine wine report Chester started through Liquid Icons, a company he and Basset had set up ‘to do wine stuff together’ before Basset’s death from oesophageal cancer. Now called the Gérard Basset Global Fine Wine Report, the annual report is compiled from views and predictions made by the trade, and sets out to identify the small and large trends shaping the fine wine market.

Inevitably, the idea for the Golden Vines came together over a lunch, at A Wong in Pimlico, with two wine colleagues. ‘We were doing a vertical [tasting] of Trimbach Clos Sainte Hune, one of my favourite wines. And I said, “Hey, I want to take the winners of the report and do an incredible event.” Then I said, “You know what, we should do it for charity, I’ve never made any money in the wine industry, why start now?”’

Now he works six days a week for the Golden Vines, completely unpaid. ‘In fact, it costs me money because sometimes I buy lots at the [fundraising] auctions.’ He retired from working in investments after the first event in 2021 because he realised he couldn’t manage both, and is no longer salaried or employed.

About 80 per cent of Chester's collection is made up of burgundy and champagne - Murray Ballard

I had a nose around the tiny portion – about 2.5 per cent of the entire collection – that is kept at home. There’s a cache of Ester Canale Barolo Vigna Rionda. A three-litre bottle of Sassicaia. Chardonnay from Giaconda Estate in Beechworth, Australia, and pinot noir from Bell Hill in Canterbury, New Zealand. There’s a lot of Clos Saite Hune, the famous riesling from Trimbach’s tiny vineyard near Hunawihr in Alsace, and some palo cortado sherry, which Chester loves. Large bottles of the very fine IWA Sake (the brand will also be served at the Golden Vines) made by Richard Geoffroy, the former long-time chef de cave of Dom Pérignon, which I mistake for magnums. ‘These are not magnums, they are isshobins – I didn’t know that myself, a special 1.8-litre size.’

But about 80 per cent of the whole collection is made up of burgundy and champagne. In Chester’s wine room there is Burgundy from Domaine Raveneau in Chablis (‘my favourite’), Domaine Leflaive (the bottle I pull out is a Bienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet), Coche-Dury, Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Domaine Cathiard (‘one of my favourite producers’) and, inevitably, DRC. Then there’s the champagne. ‘We drink a lot of champagne, I’m not really into too many growers. I tend to drink Salon [there’s a drawer full of 2002s], Krug and Dom Pérignon, and I have a little bit of a penchant for Rare.’

Like many wine collectors, he owns more bottles than he could ever drink, even with the help of friends, and has put a tranche of his collection up for auction with Sotheby’s (bidding opened on 18 May and the online auction took place on 1 June).

I wonder if there’s anything else that he collects? The fine wine mover and shaker glances at his feet, where a pair of Arsenal FC pool slides are poking out from the bottoms of his blue jeans. ‘My other great passion, maybe even more than fine wine, is Arsenal, football. I collect Arsenal shirts.’ And with that, it might be time to go.

To register an interest in purchasing one of the 300 invitation-only tickets to the Golden Vines Awards in Paris, 13-15 October, at £10,000 each, visit liquidicons.com