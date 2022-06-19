Mr Kipling maker to offer ‘trans inclusivity’ training in workplace shake up

Hannah Boland
·2 min read
office meeting - Compassionate Eye Foundation/Mark Langridge
office meeting - Compassionate Eye Foundation/Mark Langridge

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods is to offer 'trans inclusivity' training to all staff, in a further shake-up of workplace policies.

Premier Foods, which also makes Bisto and Batchelors brands, is launching "new modern workplace policies" which include providing online training for all 4,000 staff on menopause and how to cope with it, as well as practical tips for those working with colleagues going through menopause.

Menopause champions are set to host regular "menopause cafes" for colleagues to discuss their experiences, it said.

Premier Foods will also now provide paid time off for workers who are either going through menopause or having medical treatment relating to gender reassignment surgery. This leave will not be capped.

The latest changes come as part of a wider HR policy shift at Premier Foods, with the company last year unveiling its new "hybrid" model for work, allowing 800 workers in its offices to opt either to work from home, in the office or a mixture of the two.

Human resources director David Wilkinson said: "As the workplace and our workforce constantly evolves, it’s important that our policies reflect these changes and help us support our colleagues through whatever they may be facing."

Only employees who are transitioning or managing someone who is transitioning are expected to take up the transgender coaching. Developed in partnership with organisations Trans in the City and Cool to be Trans, it will include one-on-one coaching sessions.

Premier Foods is also rolling out a new policy to offer maternity coaching sessions to new parents or parents-to-be.

More UK companies have been embarking on efforts to improve their diversity in recent years. In 2020, City law firm Clifford Chance banned gendered language in legal templates.

Meanwhile last October, British Airways told staff to modify their language and no longer refer to passengers as "ladies and gentleman". It said this was an effort to "celebrate diversity and inclusion".

