Mr Ji: ‘Bright lights and sparkly thrills in the heart of Soho’ – restaurant review

Jay Rayner
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer</span>
Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Mr Ji, 72 Old Compton Street, London W1D 4UN. Bookings via mrji.co.uk. Small plates £3.95 – £7; all big plates £10. Cocktails £8 – £10

You can learn a lot about a place from a trip to the loo. I once knew a journalist who told me that, if invited into the house of someone he was interviewing, he would always excuse himself at some point to check out the bathroom cabinet for prescription drugs. He said you could obtain vital information about people from the medicines they were taking. I suggested it was odd some journalists were held in such low regard. He agreed with me. I don’t think he quite got sarcasm.

My educational trips to the loo are, in this period of outside dining, more benign. First, they reacquaint me with central heating. I’m a big fan of central heating. It’s warm in a way that a meal out isn’t at the moment. I may have mentioned the cold of outside dining before. Currently, meals out make me think of soup less as a starter option and more of a life preserver. It can also be tough lifting cutlery to your mouth with arms encased in layers of shirt, jumper and a 100-tog duvet coat.

A Sichuan burger, its middle so full it&#39;s falling out, on a piece of silver foil
‘The chilli oil makes your lips go slightly numb and a little fizzy at the same time: the ‘seriously messy’ Sichuan burger. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

In these disfigured times, a trip to the loo can also remind you that a restaurant is not a gazebo, which is an exotic word for a tent that’s trying to overcompensate for its inadequacies. Right now Mr Ji, the relaunch of a Taiwanese-inspired restaurant in London’s Soho, is housed in an open-sided gazebo on Old Compton Street, which at key times is being shut off to traffic.

From my brief walk through the bricks-and-mortar dining area, I can tell you that when Mr Ji is finally allowed to welcome people inside, they will find a space of modishly distressed plaster walls, with a big counter running down the middle. It works as a bar at one end and communal eating area at the other. I can well imagine – by which I mean fantasise about – sneaking in here by myself for one of their invigorating margaritas made with lime leaf cordial and citrus oils alongside the tequila, and a seriously messy Sichuan burger: a shattering double-fried chicken thigh, with cucumber salad and Sichuan chilli oil which makes your lips go both slightly numb and a little fizzy at the same time. That’s a good day out by anybody’s standards.

Mr Ji restaurant, Old Compton Street, Soho, for Jay Rayner&#x002019;s restaurant review, OM, 22/04/2021. Sophia Evans for The Observer Chilli chicken
‘A take on that old stager crispy chilli beef’: chilli chicken. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

The restaurant started life here in 2019 as a grab-and-go shop selling Taiwanese-style fried chicken, generally deep-fried in a potato starch batter and tossed in salt and pepper. The founder, Samuel Haim, has now got together with Ana Gonçalves and Zijun Meng, the couple behind Tā Tā Eatery, to offer a wider menu. They describe Mr Ji as a “modern Taiwanese eatery”, which feels like a bear trap for a man like me who has never been anywhere near Taiwan.

Still, being the sort of chap who likes to read deep dives into the food of places I’ve never visited, I can tell you with borrowed authority that Taiwan has an intriguing culinary reputation. Because the nationalist Kuomintang fled there after the Communists came to power in China in 1949, some of its food traditions are about remembrance; you can find some of the most traditional Chinese food on the island of Taiwan, things you’d you be hard pushed to locate in the People’s Republic of China. (Note to the Chinese Embassy: please don’t get in touch to assert your territorial claim over Taiwan, through the medium of a restaurant review. I’m too busy trying to book tables to pay attention. See. That’s how you deal with threats to world peace.)

A round red plate with golden kimchi
‘Well-mannered’: golden kimchi. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

The short menu at Mr Ji represents a more restless, cosmopolitan take on the world. Some of it is witty. A small plate called “prawns in toast” brings a sturdy rectangle of the sort of deep-fried white bread that is usually used for classic prawn toast. Here, however, the rectangle has been hollowed out and then filled with prawns and sweetcorn in a luscious béchamel sauce. It’s rich and messy and, being housed in a block of golden, deep-fried bread, terrifyingly delicious. A block of daikon cake, threaded with chopped shiitake mushrooms then glazed with a garlic soy paste, recalls the classic turnip cake dim sum served just across Shaftesbury Avenue in Chinatown. It’s an impressive and classy turn from a radish generally prized for its texture.

There is what feels like an especially well-mannered take on kimchi, for those used to the punch and shin-kick of the strident Korean variety. This version comes in shades of sunset yellow and has the mellow aromatics of sesame. There’s a sprightly salad of shredded papaya, carrot and daikon with a citrus chilli dressing, a noodle salad and chips smothered in chilli oil and Sichuan spices. These dishes, priced between £3.95 and £6, are the sort of bright lights and sparkly thrills you would hope to find here in the heart of Soho, where the streets currently throng with young people aggressively determined to have a good time.

A round white plate with a rectangular &#39;cake&#39; topped with white shredding and a slice of lemon next to it
‘Rich, messy and terrifyingly delicious’: prawns in toast. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

The rest of the menu is dedicated to chicken. The whole chicken. One dish, a salad of braised chicken gizzards with smoked cream cheese and Doritos, reads like something you might conjure up while drunk, by ferreting about in empty fridges and cupboards the night before the big shop comes in. I say this admiringly. That one we don’t order. But I’m very taken by panko-crusted fried chicken hearts with a dollop of sweet curry sauce, tucked into individual canoe-shaped lettuce leaves. It’s a lettuce wrap, tap dancing out into the limelight.

A breast is opened out, flattened, battered, deep-fried and seasoned with chilli flakes. It’s served with a pair of scissors so it can be chopped up into pieces. We love a chicken-based take on that old stager crispy chilli beef, utilising double-cooked thigh. Then there’s a whole soy-braised breast, with shiny, amber skin, served at room temperature. As my companion points out, it’s the kind of thing Nigella Lawson would describe as temple food: both satisfying and restorative and, while I don’t subscribe to anybody else’s notions of goodness, it does bestow a certain virtuous glow.

A round red plate with an amber-coloured crescent of chicken and a small white dip dish next to it
‘A certain virtuous glow’: poached soy chicken. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

The menu at Mr Ji manages a smart trick: it’s short without leaving you feeling robbed of choice. It’s fun, reasonably priced and well-executed. The whole place is great now. In a couple of weeks when it has innovations like walls and central heating it will be fabulous.

News bites

News this week of two notable closures, both attributed to issues with landlords. After 72 years, Harry Morgan’s in London’s St John’s Wood, famed for its salt beef, has simply found the lockdown takeaway business insufficient to sustain them. Rent negotiations have failed and so they’ve closed. Meanwhile, over in Soho, the venerable Italian, Vasco and Piero’s Pavilion which has traded on Poland Street since 1971, has also shut down, with the management again citing issues with landlords. However, they did say on Twitter that they are looking for new premises.

More happily, a new restaurant focusing on whole animal cooking will open in Edinburgh’s West End in July. The kitchen at the Palmerston will be led by Lloyd Morse, formerly of Skye Gyngell’s Spring, while the dining room will be managed by James Snowdon of the Harwood Arms in London’s Fulham. The kitchen will be buying in whole carcasses for butchering and there will be both an inhouse bakery and coffee shop. Expect dishes like East Neuk mutton chops with turnips and bacon and gnocchi with braised greens, chilli and creme fraiche.

And a stark illustration of the impact of Brexit: a survey by software company Fourth has found a significant drop in the number of EU nationals working in the hospitality sector. In the first quarter of 2021 39.4% of the workforce came from the EU as against 43.4% in 2019.

Email Jay at jay.rayner@observer.co.uk or follow him on Twitter @jayrayner1

Latest Stories

  • Leafs beat Canadiens to clinch North Division crown

    The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose two bodies and another game as wretched season winds down

    The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.

  • Connor McDavid notches point No. 100 in just 53rd game

    Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

  • Canelo-Saunders full results: Canelo Alvarez TKOs Billy Joe Saunders

    Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.

  • Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

    Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.

  • Former Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Bair saves man from Idaho train crash

    Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.

  • Bryson flew home after he thought he missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Yuta Watanabe on Asian Heritage Month, focus in remaining games

    Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.

  • Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel

    Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Reilly Smith's first career hat trick lifts Vegas to 4-1 win

    LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith got his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points (80) in the NHL. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs. Fleury, fresh off a victory that gave sole possession of third place on the career wins list, has won eight straight games — none of which he has allowed more than two goals in. Colton Parayko scored St. Louis’ lone goal. Rookie Ville Husso, making just his 16th career start and third against the Golden Knights, made 25 saves. For the second straight night against the Blues, it was Smith opening the scoring with a close-range shot at the doorstep to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, former Blue Alex Pietrangelo picked off a pass and led a rush into the offensive zone, then delayed just long enough before feeding a gem to Stephenson for a one-timer past St. Louis’ rookie netminder. The Blues struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm, as they didn’t get their first shot on goal until 16 minutes in and were outshot 10-3 in the first period. The three shots on goal tied for the fewest allowed by the Golden Knights in one period this season. Nothing changed in the second as the Blues managed just four shots. Fortunately for them, their final attempt came when Parayko stripped Shea Theodore with a nifty stick lift behind the net and beat Fleury with a backhand past his blocker to breathe life into St. Louis just before the end of the period. Smith got his second goal of the game on a power play in the third period, when he chipped home his own rebound, and notched his third with an empty netter with 48 seconds left in the game. UP NEXT St. Louis: Visits Los Angeles on Monday night. Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Monday night. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Stephen Curry puts up 49 points, 11 3-pointers in just 3 quarters vs. Thunder

    Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.

  • Canada's Einarson eliminated at curling worlds after 8-3 loss to Sweden's Hasselborg

    CALGARY — Kerri Einarson kicked off play in the curling bubble with a bang. She's leaving it with a whimper. Her Manitoba-based team was eliminated from the world women's curling championship on Saturday after dropping an 8-3 decision to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg. The qualification game loss capped a mediocre week from the Canadians, who barely made the six-team playoff cut before having their medal hopes dashed. "We left it all out there," said Canada third Val Sweeting. "We fought hard. It wasn't the game that we wanted. We just kept trying to make shots and figure it out but it just wasn't our morning." Sweden did not let Canada generate much offence, regularly forcing the Einarson side to settle for singles. The reigning Olympic champions were in top form, setting the early tone by making their deuces and keeping the Canadians in check. Hasselborg drew for a pair in the seventh end to make it a four-point game. Her brilliant runback double-takeout in the eighth led to a steal and Canada conceded. "I had a really good feeling going into the game," Einarson said. "We just got behind the eight ball a little early and just needed something to bail ourselves out. "We just weren't as sharp as we have been." It was the first time that Canada has been held off the podium at both the women's and men's world championships in the same season. Canada did not make it to the semifinals in either event. Brendan Bottcher's Alberta-based team was also eliminated in the qualification game at last month's world men's playdowns. "This is our very first time on the world stage and we became a tight-knit family in here," Einarson said, her voice cracking at times. "We'll just grow from it and learn from this experience. I'm so excited to see what's next for us." All four members of the Hasselborg team threw at least 91 per cent. "The girls played really, really well today and they judged weight perfectly," Hasselborg said. "We communicated well, so really a solid game. We had lots of fun so it was really amazing." American Tabitha Peterson drew the button for an 8-7 victory over Denmark's Madeleine Dupont in the other qualification game. The U.S. then lost 7-3 to top-seeded Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in Saturday's first semifinal. Sweden went on to lose 8-7 to Russia's Alina Kovaleva in the evening semifinal later Saturday. Medal games were scheduled for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, with the U.S. taking on Sweden for bronze while Switzerland battled Russia in the gold-medal game. Hasselborg made a hit for a deuce in the third end and kept the pressure on when Canada had hammer. Einarson simply couldn't put ends together the way she wanted and had difficulty seizing control. "We struggled a bit early and then they just ran away and made everything after that," Sweeting said. The Canadian side, which includes second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur, struggled mightily over the first half of round-robin play. They dropped five of their first six games before getting back on track and taking the final playoff spot at 7-6. Meilleur had the low percentage Saturday at 72 per cent. Her teammates threw in the low 80s. Einarson won the Canadian women's team title for a second straight year last February in the first of seven competitions in the curling bubble at Canada Olympic Park. The skip also won a Canadian mixed doubles title with Brad Gushue and guided her four-player team to a Grand Slam title last month. "We've had a lot of great success here and we can't be disappointed," Einarson said. "We fought extremely hard. A lot of teams might not come back from 1-and-5 but we never quit. I'm so very proud of my teammates." Sweden earned the third seed with a 10-3 round-robin record. The top six teams in the 14-team field also earned Olympic berths for their countries at the 2022 Beijing Games. South Korea, Scotland, Germany and Japan were some of the notable teams that didn't make the cut and will have to try again at a last-chance Olympic qualifier in December. Television and streaming coverage was shut down for five days of round-robin play after seven members of the event's broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19. Coverage resumed Friday after a modified broadcast plan proposal was approved by Alberta Health. Tirinzoni won the 2019 women's world championship in Silkeborg, Denmark. The 2020 competition in Prince George, B.C., was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the pandemic. Canada's last podium appearance at this event came in 2018 at North Bay, Ont., when Jennifer Jones beat Hasselborg in the final. Einarson and Gushue will represent Canada at the May 17-23 world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NBA-leading Jazz beat Rockets 124-116 for 50th victory

    SALT LAKE CITY — Georges Niang tied a career high with 24 points and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 124-116 on Saturday night to reach 50 victories. Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 — his seventh straight 20-point performance — for the Jazz. The Jazz finished 5-0 on their homestand despite missing All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley again. Niang took advantage of some post-ups in the paint and was a sharpshooter from beyond the arc. Starting just his eighth game, Niang scored 10 points in the third quarter and his 3-pointer with 2:50 left in the period gave Utah its largest lead, 96-75. The usually mild-mannered Niang was so fired up, he drew a technical for taunting after draining a 3 that tied his career high of 24 early in the final period. He was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz. The Rockets have lost five straight and 20 of their past 23 games. Khyri Thomas and KJ Martin each had career highs of 27 for Houston. Thomas has scored 47 in two games with the Rockets, and Martin marked his third straight 20-point game and fourth of his career. Both teams were playing the second part of back-to-back, which led to some sloppy play. The Jazz improved to 12-2 on zero days rest. The undermanned Rockets were forced to roll out a starting lineup with Martin at 6-foot-7 as the tallest player to face the 7-foot-1 Gobert. Danuel House Jr. and D.J. Augustin moved off the injury report and onto the court for first time in weeks to give Houston eight available players. TIP-INS Rockets: Injury list was voluminous: Avery Bradley (personal), Sterling Brown (knee), Danté Exum (calf), Eric Gordon (groin); David Nwaba (wrist), Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr (ankle), John Wall (hamstring); D.J. Wilson (health protocols), and Christian Wood (ankle). … Houston used its 40th different starting lineup in 68 games. … Jae’Sean Tate was assessed a Flagrant Penalty 1 for hitting Gobert in the face in the third quarter. Jazz: Clarkson has made a 3 in 90 straight games. … Utah outscored Houston in the paint, 56-46. … The Jazz swept the season series with the Rockets, 3-0. … Ingles got a technical foul with 2:10 remaining and then left the game. UP NEXT Rockets: At Portland on Monday night. Jazz: At Golden State on Monday night. Matthew Coles, The Associated Press