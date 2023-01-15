From 'Mr. Irrelevant' to 'Brock Star': Poised Purdy leads charge for 49ers team with Super Bowl dreams

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Waiting, waiting, waiting…

It never happened.

If you thought Brock Purdy would wet his pants during his first NFL playoff game, just keep on waiting. Purdy, the first rookie quarterback in San Francisco 49ers history to start a postseason game, played with the poise you’d expect from the legendary Joe Montana in carving up the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card matchup at soggy Levi’s Stadium.

Don’t just take it from me. Check out the love from LeBron James:

“PURDY GOT GAME!!!!!!!!!!” the NBA megastar tweeted.

“LeBron said that?” Purdy responded when alerted during his postgame press conference. “That’s sweet. That’s awesome. That’s so cool.”

Purdy, 23, passed for 332 yards and set an NFL record during the 41-23 blowout by becoming the first rookie quarterback to account for four touchdowns – three passing and a sneak – while further advancing his Cinderella journey to stardom.

The playoff win was the 49ers' sixth in a row since the last player drafted in April was inserted into the starting lineup after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13.

What nerves? For all of the win-or-go-home pressure and better competition that postseason brings, no one was more composed than the “Brock Star.” He didn’t commit a turnover and posted a 131.5 efficiency rating as the 49ers (14-4) won their 11th consecutive game.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy celebrates as he runs off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy celebrates as he runs off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy undoubtedly knew the stakes and felt the emotion building before kickoff.

Then the game came. On his first pass, the wet football slipped out of his hand and sailed away.

That was as bad as it got.

“Once the game started, it was 11-on-11,” Purdy told reporters. “I’ve got to do my job, get it to the guys when they get in space and go from there. We didn’t make it more than it was.

“It wasn’t, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re in the playoffs. We’ve got to get all tense.’ We just have to play our game and let everything else fall into place.”

Nothing seemed to faze the baby-faced kid who looks like an ID check waiting to happen. He ran Kyle Shanahan’s versatile offense with aplomb, which means getting the football into the hands of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and others.

Analysis: Embarrassment of riches at skill positions helps Brock Purdy and the 49ers put away Seahawks

AFC: Jaguars rally from 27-0 deficit to stun Chargers in NFL wild card round

When it didn’t go exactly as designed, that’s when Purdy got creative, using his legs and football savvy to spin out of would-be sacks and turn broken plays into highlight clips with his elite scrambling. His 7-yard TD toss to Elijah Mitchell in the fourth quarter was just that as he emerged out of a spin to find Mitchell floating alone in the flat.

Mitchell was the last read for that exact purpose.

Or, as Purdy put it, “Elijah was where he needed to be.”

Shanahan has shown tremendous confidence in his rookie, evidenced by the load he has put on Purdy in the passing game from the moment Jimmy G. went down, weeks after opening-day starter Trey Lance was lost for the season. Purdy threw 30 passes while the 49ers logged 33 rushing attempts. Balance is the ticket, particularly when a prolific offense has so many weapons.

Yet the coach can also get a bit nervous about his rookie when Purdy is forced to go off-script to extend plays.

“He’s got a feel for it,” Shanahan said. “He definitely makes me nervous. He does a good job getting away. He knows his body. He never tries to give up on a play.”

Even better, Shanahan concluded, “He’s been very smart with the ball.”

No, Purdy isn’t perfect. With the Seahawks holding a 17-16 halftime lead, Purdy said that Shanahan gave him a pointed reminder in the locker room that stemmed from the lone sack that the quarterback suffered. He said he looked for Kittle over the middle but held onto the ball rather than reacting quickly.

Shanahan told him, “We just have to keep it simple and get it to our guys.”

After halftime, the 49ers broke the game open by scoring TDs on each of their first three possessions.

Purdy, who started 46 games at Iowa State and was twice named first team All-Big 12, clearly belongs on the NFL stage, even with the spotlight intensifying during the playoffs.

Sure, the tests will get tougher as the 49ers advance. But with Purdy acing every test yet, there’s no reason to question whether the deep, balanced 49ers can still contend for a Super Bowl 57 crown with a rookie at the game’s most important position.

It’s funny now: As the last player drafted, Purdy was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant,” a distinction that comes complete with an annual parade in Southern California in that player’s honor. On the final day of the draft, no one would have imagined that Purdy would be in this spot of quarterbacking the hottest team in the NFL in the playoffs.

Yet here’s Purdy, plenty relevant with the next stage occurring in the divisional playoffs.

As LeBron reminded his 52 million followers on Twitter, Purdy’s got some serious game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brock Purdy calmly guides 49ers past Seahawks in NFL wild card round

Latest Stories

  • Watch UFC legend Nate Diaz get San Francisco 49ers fans hype for Seattle Seahawks in this incredible promo

    Stockton Calif.'s Nate Diaz got San Francisco 49ers fans hyped before the Wild Card game in this incredible promo video.

  • 49ers-Seahawks playoff game facing 'potent storm,' fans advised to not drive

    “I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t