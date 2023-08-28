Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) has announced that the dividend on 22nd of September will be increased to MYR0.008, which will be 31% higher than last year's payment of MYR0.0061 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0195, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.022. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 79% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

