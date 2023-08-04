Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is:

33% = RM500m ÷ RM1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

To begin with, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad was able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 20% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%. As a result, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 35% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

