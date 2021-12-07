Mr Big actor, Chris Noth, weighs in on SJP and Kim Cattrall's fall out

Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

Chris Noth, best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw's husband in Sex and the City (and now the new spin-off series, And Just Like That) has put his two-pence into the ring regarding the alleged rift between Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays his on-screen wife, and Kim Cattrall, who has refused to reprise her role of Samantha Jones in the reboot.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of the show airing here in the UK (it'll be available on NOW and Sky Comedy from 9 December), Chris said that he doesn't recognise Kim's descriptions of SJP (whom Kim called a "hypocrite" and "cruel" when SJP posted a condolence note following the death of her brother).

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Kim’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close," the actor shared candidly.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

He then added that he was sad the fall out ever occurred. "I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."



Chris, sounding protective of his co-star Sarah Jessica, then explained that he didn't like to see her become a target for naysayers.

"I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that."

During the interview, Chris also discussed how a lot of the cast didn't realise that Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch and who very sadly died of cancer earlier this year, was unwell. He also recalled the last time he saw him on set and revealed that he wished they'd have had a longer conversation.

"No, most of us didn’t know [that he was ill]. The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him. He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking. It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed."

Story continues

And Just Like That … is available from 9 December on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now, and for streaming on Binge in Australia





You Might Also Like