MPX cases falling dramatically in California. Is the outbreak ending?

Luke Money, Grace Toohey, Rong-Gong Lin II
·7 min read
Los Angeles, CA - August 10: Jacquelyn Cano, a medical assistant, right, administers a Monkeypox virus vaccine to Orion Queer at St.John's Well Child &amp; Family Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Medical assistant Jacquelyn Cano administers an MPX vaccine to Orion Queer at St. John's Well Child & Family Center on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A promising decrease in new MPX cases in Los Angeles County is probably the result of vaccination efforts, changes in behavior among higher-risk individuals and growing natural immunity for survivors, officials said.

The nation's most populous county publicly reported just 53 new cases of the disease for the seven-day period that ended Thursday. At the apparent peak of the outbreak, from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 313 cases were publicly reported.

A similar trend is evident when looking at cases by episode date — a slower but more accurate process that tracks infections based on when someone first tested positive for MPX or started experiencing symptoms. Using that method, L.A. County peaked at about 288 weekly cases for the seven-day period that ended Aug. 20, compared with 62 weekly cases observed in late September.

"We remain encouraged that we continue to see this steady decline in cases in L.A. County," Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said during a briefing Thursday.

Similar trends can be seen elsewhere. As of mid-September, California was seeing about 260 cases a week, down from a peak of about 680. San Francisco had nine weekly cases by late September after peaking at 145 in late July.

Citing a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Singhal said likely factors that have contributed to the slowing of new infections include vaccinations, a reduction in riskier behavior, “and, possibly, infection-acquired immunity within networks where high transmission of monkeypox was occurring.”

MPX, as California health officials are referring to the disease because of widespread concerns that its original name is stigmatizing and racist, behaves far differently from COVID-19. With the latter, it's possible to get reinfected — sometimes within weeks — and hyper-infectious variants can spread easily through the air.

But in the current MPX outbreak, the virus has been much less transmissible, generally requiring intimate skin-to-skin contact to spread. And scientists suspect MPX survivors might have long-lasting immunity after an infection.

"As that immunity builds in certain networks, there's going to be a decreased risk of transmission. You're not going to have as many people that the virus can then go to," Singhal said.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease specialist at UC San Francisco, said the number of patients with MPX at the hospital has “dropped down drastically” from the summer. The number of people seeking Tpoxx, an antiviral treatment for severe MPX cases, has likewise decreased — from about 15 a week to just one or two, he said.

Almost 200 people across California have been hospitalized at some point for MPX, according to the state Department of Public Health, but less than 30% of those occurred in the last month.

California has reported a bit more than 5,000 probable and confirmed cases since the outbreak began, the most of any state.

L.A. County accounts for more cases than any other county, with 2,213 as of Thursday. San Francisco comes in second at 813, followed by San Diego County, 421; Riverside County, 296; and Alameda County, 238.

But when adjusting for population, San Francisco has been the hardest-hit of California's counties, with a per capita cumulative rate of 93 MPX cases for every 100,000 residents. L.A. County is a distant second at 22 cases for every 100,000 residents; and San Diego, Riverside and Alameda counties have comparable rates between 12 and 14.

Forty-one of California's 58 counties have reported at least one MPX case, state data show.

The cases in this outbreak have primarily spread among gay and bisexual men and some transgender people, but anyone, regardless of gender or sexual identity, can catch the virus. Though MPX is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, it spreads most easily during close, skin-to-skin contact, which can include sex.

In L.A. County, 96% of cases have been in men. Among people whose sexual orientation is known, 90% identify as gay or bisexual, according to county data.

Out of the nearly 3,800 California MPX cases for which information is available, the vast majority — about 95% — were not hospitalized during their illness, according to the California Department of Public Health.

However, the disease can still have serious health consequences. Authorities in Ohio recently reported a death due to MPX, the second such fatality confirmed nationwide. The first was reported in L.A. County in mid-September.

Another death — of an adult who was severely immunocompromised and had been diagnosed with MPX — was reported in Texas in late August. But officials at that time did not definitively state whether that fatality was caused by the disease.

“This latest death is an important reminder that, although most people with monkeypox have had mild to moderate illness, it can lead to severe illness for some people,” Singhal said. “Given this risk, immunocompromised persons with monkeypox should seek medical care and treatment early and remain under the care of a provider throughout the course of the disease.”

Chin-Hong said numbers of hospitalizations or people seeking treatment do not necessarily paint the complete viral landscape, as MPX is now disproportionately hitting communities of color and lower-income communities in both the Bay Area and L.A.

At the start of the summer, MPX cases were particularly evident among white residents in L.A. County. But case rates among Black residents rose to levels significantly higher than those of white residents. By late summer, MPX case rates among Latino residents exceeded those of white residents.

Case rates for those three racial or ethnic groups have all declined, but the rate for Black residents has been substantially higher than those for white or Latino residents for most of this outbreak, Singhal said.

"At its peak, the case rate for African American residents was nearly twice as high as the peak case rate for white residents," she said.

MPX case rates among Black residents have been significantly higher than among white residents.
MPX case rates among Black residents have been significantly higher than among white residents.

Nonetheless, trends indicate a sure sign of improvement. Case rates for Black residents peaked at about the same time as for Latino residents — around late August — and have been declining at the same pace as for other groups, Singhal said.

“I think we shouldn’t be lulled into thinking it’s necessarily gone away, but it’s much better than it was,” Chin-Hong said. “We need to keep up the energy.”

He said he would like to see the continued funding, outreach and education around the virus, which he doesn’t expect will go away completely. But he said those who have already had MPX and recovered should feel confident in their immunity, which he expects will be “lifelong, if not a long time.”

“We may see some flares eventually, because it’s still in the background,” Chin-Hong said. “We’re probably resigned to always be thinking about MPX.”

A continued point of concern is getting vaccines into higher-risk people of color. Despite Black residents having the highest case rate, white residents remain the racial or ethnic group most likely to have received a vaccine.

As the MPX outbreak is occurring globally — and L.A. County regularly welcomes visitors from all around the world — “even if we were to get local transmission down, there will likely still be effects of cases coming in from externally as well,” Singhal said.

“There's always going to be that risk for I think at least a few months, if not longer. And so, I think we are in it for the longer haul,” she said, adding that underscores the importance of continuing to educate residents about vaccination and other measures that can stymie MPX transmission.

But even if MPX continues to circulate at some level, Singhal said, “we're hoping that it's going to be a very low number of cases and will not begin to rise again."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?