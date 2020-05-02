MPTF Reports No New Coronavirus Cases In 19 Days At Its Skilled Nursing Home In Woodland Hills

Click here to read the full article.

The Motion Picture & Television Fund is reporting that it’s been 19 days since any residents have tested positive for the coronavirus at its skilled nursing home in Woodland Hills.

In a message to supporters today, the MPTF said that was “the result of hard-fought vigilance, met with both tears of joy and sadness.” The facility, which is home to some 250 entertainment industry retirees, has suffered the loss of six of its residents to the virus since April 7, but none in the past week. The MPTF reported the first case of coronavirus there on March 31.

“Thanks to two forms of COVID-19 testing on campus – a Point of Care station providing results in an hour or two and kits sent out for results from trusted labs, including our medical partner, UCLA Health – we are operating now with a real-time database about residents and caregivers,” the MPTF said. “With several hundred tests completed within just a few of weeks, testing will continue, and will likely become a part of some new normal. As we stay cautious and acknowledge the danger that has not yet passed, in our hearts and minds we hold on to the hope that we have turned the corner.”

In another good sign, three residents have recovered after testing positive and have returned to their rooms on the campus.

Thanking the many individuals and organizations that “have rallied and raised funds for MPTF in this time of need,” the MPTF said “We couldn’t do it without everyone’s help.” It’s website says: “Thank you to Netflix, which is donating an additional $100,000 to its industry hardship fund benefiting the MPTF, and to Ryan Murphy, who is personally matching this gift. We are so grateful to the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation, which is generously matching donations up to $250,000.”

The curve of infections also appears to be flattening at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, NJ, which hasn’t seen any new coronavirus cases among its residents in the last 10 days.

