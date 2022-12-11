MPTF’s ‘Lights, Camera, Take Action!’ Telethon – Watch The Livestream

The Motion Picture & Television Fund’s star-packed telethon Lights, Camera, Take Action! airs live Saturday on KTLA beginning at 7 p.m. It hopes to raise at least $300,000 to defray some of the $9 million in direct Covid expenses it’s racked up over the past three years – and to help keep more than 250 residents of the retirement village from having to move out.

If you can’t watch it on KTLA, you can watch the livestream above.

The 101-year-old charitable organization said in October it’s facing its “imminent demise” unless it raises $10 million-$12 million in cash donations by this end of the year in order to meet its bank line compliance and continue ongoing operations.

MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said a week ago that the current fundraising campaign has only raised about half of what’s needed. MPTF officials hope tonight’s two-hour telethon will get them a little closer.

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron, the show will feature special appearances by Jodie Foster, Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Jeff Bridges, Bryan Cranston, Parker Posey, Edward Norton, Elle and Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Porter, Tim Matheson, Marlee Matlin, Richard Roundtree., Julia Butters, Kevin Feige, Harry Northup, Tony Goldwyn, Anna Musky-Goldwyn, Clark Gregg, Kathryn Hahn, Rian Johnson, Tony Ludwig, Ben Mankiewicz, Janelle Monáe, Billy Ray and June Squibb.

There will also be musical performances by Johnny Mathis, Brad Paisley, Susanna Hoffs, David Foster & Katherine McPhee, Annette O’Toole & Michael McKean, and Jonas Myrin.

The show is produced by Phil Rosenthal and David Wild and is presented by sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health.

More details on how to donate here.

