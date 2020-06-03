MPs warn Government of its 'moral imperative' to compensate victims of Northern Ireland Troubles

MPs have written to Brandon Lewis regarding delayed compensation for victims of The Troubles - Jack Taylor/Getty Images Europe

MPs have warned the Government has a "moral imperative" to compensate victims of the Northern Ireland Troubles after a new scheme was delayed.

In a letter to Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, highlighted that the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, which should have gone into operation on May 29th, had been delayed due to a dispute over who should pay the 500 victims who were wounded during the Troubles conflict, which spanned 30 years.

“There is a moral imperative for making these payments now,” Mr Hoare said.

“Victims and their families have waited too long for compensation, and many of them are elderly or in ill health.

“They have campaigned for many years to receive the recognition and redress due to them, and they believed that the matter had been settled. It is unacceptable that they should be made to endure further delay because of political and administrative disputes.”

The victims are due compensation in the region of £2,000 and £10,000, however an impasse has prevented that payments as the Northern Ireland Executive believes the Treasury should provide the funding, whereas the Treasury has argued that it is a devolved matter.

More than 3,500 people were killed and an estimated 40,000 injured during the Troubles.

In an address to the House of Lords last night, Lord Peter Hain, accused the Executive Office of “heartless treatment” of the victims after it “refused to comply with the law” by failing to ensure the compensation scheme was operational.

Lord Peter called for an “urgent adult conversation” between the two governments to resolve the impasse.

Earlier this year Boris Johnson said Troubles' victims would only be compensated if their injuries came about “through no fault of their own".

The Prime Minister said he had “every sympathy for innocent victims of violence in Northern Ireland”.

"We've been consistently clear that the principle that those who've sustained injuries it must have happened through no fault of their own," he said.

"That principle will be sustained throughout the negotiations."