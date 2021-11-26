Liberals, NDP pass motion to resume hybrid format in House of Commons

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament are able to work from home again after passing a motion to resume hybrid sittings of the House of Commons.

Liberals and New Democrats joined forces to pass the motion over the objections of Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs who had wanted to fully return to normal, in-person operations.

The motion gives MPs the option of participating virtually in proceedings, including votes and debates in the Commons and its committees, starting Friday and continuing until the House breaks for the summer in June.

It passed by a vote of 180-140.

MPs adopted the hybrid format a year ago, aimed at limiting the number of members in the Commons to avoid spreading COVID-19; but the agreement to allow that format expired last June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press