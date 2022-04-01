MPs voice fears over Michael Grade’s in-depth knowledge of Ofcom remit

Dan Milmo Global technology editor
·3 min read

The Conservative peer chosen to lead the communications watchdog has a “clear lack of depth” of knowledge about social media and online safety, according to a report by MPs that described the hiring process for Ofcom’s new chair as a “shambles”.

Michael Grade is in line to oversee regulation of the internet in the UK after the government named the 79-year-old as the preferred choice to lead the regulator. However, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee said on Friday that it was concerned by Grade’s admission this week that he does not use social media but is aware of how it works thanks to his children.

“His clear lack of depth when talking about social media and online safety gives us concerns,” said the committee in a report published on Friday.

Ofcom will play a key role in regulating major social media platforms and search engines in the UK, as the body charged with implementing the landmark online safety bill, which is due to become law by the end of the year.

The report added that it would be difficult to find a candidate with deep experience across the whole of Ofcom’s remit and expressed hope that Grade, who has had a long career as a broadcasting executive, would receive advice on the tech aspects of his £142,500 a-year role.

“He appears to understand the importance of Ofcom’s new role in regulating the online space. It would be difficult to find a candidate with deep experience across the whole of Ofcom’s remit, and we hope that he will be well supported with the necessary advice to fulfil his role as chair.”

Despite concerns over perceived gaps in Grade’s knowledge, the committee’s Conservative chair, Julian Knight MP, said the candidate had impressed in a pre-confirmation hearing on Thursday. “Lord Grade impressed during the hearing and clearly has the character and gravitas for the role,” he said.

Knight added that Grade would bring a wealth of broadcasting experience to the three-day-a-week job, having carried out leadership roles at the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

The committee, which does not have the power to block Grade’s appointment, was scathing about a hiring process that has taken two years and involved failed attempts to install the former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre in the chair role.

Knight said: “This shambles of a process gives us great concern about the department’s ability to run effective and impartial public appointment competitions.”

Grade has said that if his appointment is confirmed he will resign the Conservative whip and become a crossbench peer. In a written response to the committee, Grade also appeared to warn that the online safety bill would not eradicate online harms overnight.

“There will be huge expectations that Ofcom will overnight reduce or even eliminate online harms as a result of the online safety bill. Until the bill has become law, it is hard to evaluate this risk or the expectations of Ofcom’s ability to ‘rein in’ the big online platforms.”

