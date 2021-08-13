MPs urge Nine and News Corp to reject Clive Palmer ads they claim amplify Covid misinformation

Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP

Nine newspapers and News Corp Australia have been urged by five federal crossbenchers to stop publishing advertisements from Clive Palmer that they say amplify misinformation during the pandemic.

Rebekha Sharkie, Helen Haines, Zali Steggall, Andrew Wilkie and Adam Bandt have urged the media companies to stop publishing front-page advertisements in major metropolitan and regional publications, arguing that freedom of political communication needs to be accompanied by “responsibility”.

In their joint letter to the news organisations, the MPs say Palmer has distributed material about vaccinations “across Australia which misrepresents the scientific advice of health experts at the Therapeutic Goods Administration, including in communities with large Indigenous populations at greater risk of the impacts of the virus”.

The crossbenchers say they are “pleased” to see a number of the newspapers owned by the companies calling out misinformation during their regular reporting. But that reporting stands in “stark contrast” to the “corporate” decision to accept Palmer’s advertising.

The MPs argue the messaging in the Palmer ads, which includes supplements in suburban publications, “contributes to harmful anti-lockdown protest” like the recent events in Sydney and Melbourne that exposes the rest of the community to potential harm.

“We call on Nine … and News Corporation to live up to their civic duties as national publisher and broadcaster in relation to the pandemic, and refuse to publish advertisements of this nature in future,” the letter says.

A Nine spokesperson said: “Nine has been vocal in our support for the health advice and has actively used our TV, newspaper, digital and radio properties and ad space to urge Australians to get vaccinated.

“We would also note that when we have received ads which contravene the health advice or Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidance on vaccines, we have rejected them.”





The spokesperson said “individuals in a free society have the right to purchase clearly labelled political advertising which questions lockdowns as a policy response”.

“These views do not reflect Nine’s position on these issues, which we have clearly expressed, and have no impact on the work of our journalists. But as a media organisation we do not believe in censoring ads that do not contravene the health advice or Atagi guidance on vaccines.”

Guardian Australia contacted News Corp for comment but it had not responded by the time of publication.

The Doherty Institute has found that lockdowns will still be required to control the virus until Australia’s vaccination rate hits 70% of the adult population. Once the coverage reaches 70% and 80%, the rate of severe infections is reduced, but under an “uncontrolled outbreak” scenario, between 1,300 and 2,000 people would still die from 10,000 to 20,000 severe infections within six months.

The plea from the crossbenchers comes amid growing political debate and public controversy about the impact of misinformation during the current Delta outbreak.

With the number of infections continuing to rise, the ACT on Thursday joined greater Sydney and Melbourne in lockdown after reporting three new cases.

The decision by the crossbenchers to target dissemination of the Palmer advertisements followed Facebook removing a video of an anti-lockdown speech George Christensen made to federal parliament earlier this week. Facebook said the material contained “harmful health information” in breach of its Covid misinformation policy.

Christensen asserted masks and lockdowns did not stop coronavirus infections spreading – which clearly contravenes public health advice. His intervention was rebuked by the House of Representatives in a motion. After Facebook intervened, Christensen posted he’d been “censored” by the platform and he invited people to “join me on Telegram”.

The LNP backbencher also noted his parliamentary intervention was trending on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, the deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, told the ABC he would not demand that Christensen desist from contradicting public health advice because the Coalition governed with a “thin margin” and if you “start prodding the bear you’re going to make the situation worse”.

When asked about Joyce’s comments, the prime minister noted his backbencher had been rebuked by the chamber, and he accused the opposition of playing politics.

Guardian Australia has contacted Palmer for comment.