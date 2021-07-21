MPs who tried to influence Charlie Elphicke trial judge rebuked by Commons watchdog

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke leaves Southwark Crown Court in London where he was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault (PA Archive)

Five MPs who tried to influence the judge in charge of the Charlie Elphicke sexual assault trial breached the House of Commons code of conduct, a Parliamentary watchdog has found.

Sir Roger Gale, Theresa Villiers, Adam Holloway, and Colonel Bob Stewart all penned character references for the disgraced Conservative MP as he was facing jail for attacks on two women.

The politicians, together with Elphicke’s wife Natalie who took over as the MP for Dover, then wrote to senior judges in an attempt to block the release of the character references to the media.

But they earned a withering rebuke from the Lord Chief Justice for the “improper” attempt to influence a decision of the trial judge, and have now been admonished by the Commons Standards Committee.

“The letters signed and sent by the members in this case were an attempt improperly to influence judicial proceedings,” it said, finding the actions had “caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons.

“Such egregious behaviour is corrosive to the rule of law and, if allowed to continue unchecked, could undermine public trust in the independence of judges.”

Ms Villiers and Ms Elphicke, both former barristers, have been recommended for a day’s suspension along with Sir Roger, who the watchdog said “still does not accept his mistake”.

“All three ... should have known better”, it said.

They, along with Mr Holloway and Col Stewart, have been told to formally apologise to Parliament and to the Lord Chief Justice.

The incident began last November, when members of the media asked trial judge Mrs Justice Whipple for copies of character references which had been submitted for Elphicke.

The MPs, together with Lord Freud, wrote to the President of the Queen’s Bench Division and the senior presiding judge for England and Wales, copying in Mrs Justice Whipple, expressing concern about the references being disclosed.

In response, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett of Maldon told them: “It is all the more regrettable when representatives of the legislature, writing as such on House of Commons notepaper, seek to influence a judge in a private letter and do so without regard for the separation of powers or the independence of the judiciary.

“It is equally improper to suggest that senior judges should in some way intervene to influence the decision of another judge. The independence of the judges extends to being free from interference by judicial colleagues or superiors in their decision-making. Judges must be free to make their decision independently of pressure or influence from all, including legislators.”

Elphicke was jailed for two years for sexually assaulting two women, including one attack at his family home when he called himself a “Naughty Tory”.

The second victim was assaulted on the Parliamentary estate after Elphicke had been elected as an MP.

In his character reference, Sir Roger, the MP for North Thanet, urged the judge to take into account Elphicke’s “very considerable acts of public service” when passing sentence.

Mr Holloway said his former colleague had become a “ghost of himself” since conviction, calling him a “highly intelligent, warm, friendly, and open person”.

Lord Freud praised Elphicke as “an excellent MP”, while Ms Villiers said her disgraced former colleague had “deep regret about what has happened”.

Using House of Commons headed notepaper, Mr Stewart wrote: “Clearly, Charles has made enormous mistakes but he has already been hugely punished by the breakdown of his marriage, the disgrace of this conviction, losing his parliamentary seat and the almost certain consequence that he will not be able to practice as a lawyer again.

“It is clear to me that he is full of remorse for his actions and the pain they have caused his victims.”

The Commons watchdog said the MPs had replied to the Lord Chief Justice’s rebuke, saying: “Nothing in our letter was intended to challenge the judge’s authority.”

In a separate letter to Mrs Justice Whipple, they said: “In raising this with you and your judicial colleagues, we do not in any way challenge your authority to take the decision on publication.”

