MPs overwhelmingly vote to back report finding Boris Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate

MPs voted by 354 to seven to accept the report finding Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over Partygate.

The vote means Mr Johnson, ousted as Prime Minister by his own party less than a year ago, will not receive a pass to visit the parliamentary estate and would have been banned for 90 days from sitting as an MP had not resigned earlier this month.

On Monday evening Labour forced the vote on the Privileges Committee motion, with the Opposition providing tellers for both the ayes and noes.

Mr Johnson is said to have told his allies, who have criticised both the committee and the report, to abstain from voting entirely.

The Conservative Party has allowed a free vote, with no whipping. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak avoided the debate and vote entirely.

That led to accusations he was “running scared” for refusing to say whether he would take part in a potential vote.

No 10 said the Prime Minister’s schedule on Monday “doesn’t include attending Parliament” and that he had commitments he “can’t move”.

But the debate and subsequent vote - which pitched former Prime Ministers against former cabinet ministers - laid bare the split within the Conservatives over Boris Johnson’s legacy.

One of his predecessors Theresa May urged MPs to back the report and said supporting the Privileges Committee’s conclusions would be “a small but important step in restoring people’s trust” in Parliament.

In a veiled swipe at Mr Sunak’s absence from the chamber, Mrs May urged her party to “show that we are prepared to act when one of our own, however senior, is found wanting”.

The cross-party committee concluded Mr Johnson, who quit as an MP and labelled the probe a “kangaroo court” after being told in advance of its findings, should have faced a 90-day suspension for misleading the House when he told the Commons that Covid rules were obeyed in No 10 despite parties taking place.

It also recommended banning the ex-premier from receiving a pass to access Parliament which is usually available to former MPs.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said she would vote to support the report in her role “as the member for Portsmouth North”.

She said: “But all members need to make up their own minds and others should leave them alone to do so.”

Mr Johnson and his supporters had sought to discredit the committee’s inquiry, including by accusing its chairwoman, veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, of holding “prejudicial views”.

But during the debate, Ms Harman said the Government gave her assurances that she would not be seen as biased in her judgment of Mr Johnson.

After Tory former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg highlighted her tweets criticising the ex-prime minister, Ms Harman said she told the Government she was “more than happy to step aside”.

“I was assured that I should continue the work that the House had mandated with the appointment that the House had put me into and so I did just that,” she added.

Rees-Mogg said it was legitimate to challenge the findings of the Privileges Committee, and dismissed removing Boris Johnson’s parliamentary pass as “ridiculous”.

Addressing the 90-day suspension from the Commons, said: “A vindictive sanction, it seems to me, which they can’t implement because Mr Johnson has left Parliament. So they go from the vindictive to the ridiculous with not allowing him a parliamentary pass.”

It came as the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were reviewing new material in relation to a Christmas party held at Conservative Campaign Headquarters during the height of the pandemic in December 2020.

Tory activists were invited to what was described as a “jingle and mingle” party, according to the BBC, despite members of the public being banned from seeing each other under Covid regulations in place at the time.

A video of the event published by the Sunday Mirror, which appeared to show Tory staff dancing and joking about coronavirus restrictions, is among the new evidence Scotland Yard is considering.

Both former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallet, who were handed a peerage and an OBE respectively in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours, attended the gathering.