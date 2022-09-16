MPs and Lords jump the queue for lying in state - ahead of their hard-working staff

People queue along the Thames on their way to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II - Reuters

MPs and Lords are jumping the queue ahead of hard-working parliamentary staff to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state - sparking a backlash over rules that treat estate staff as "second-class citizens".

Parliamentarians have been granted “direct access” to Westminster Hall, as well as four tickets for others who do not have to join the miles-long queue.

People directly employed by Parliament can also apply for a ticket that avoids them having to wait in line.

But those who work on the estate who are not directly employed by Parliament, including MPs’ staff and contractors such as cleaning and catering workers, are not eligible to jump the queue.

Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the Public Commercial Services Union, said: “It’s symbolic that hard-working security guards, cleaners and catering staff in Parliament are treated as second-class citizens.

“As we usher in a new era, it’s time for them to be treated as equals and at least given a pay rise to help them through the cost of living crisis and beyond.”

A House of Commons communication sent on Friday, obtained by the New Statesman magazine, said the authorities had been “inundated” with requests to change the rules relating to MPs’ staff.

It said that the parliamentary authorities recognised the “significant disappointment felt by many colleagues” at the failure to grant pass-holding MPs’ staff “direct access”.

But the Commons said it was “not possible” to change the arrangements now without negatively impacting the access for members of the public.

The Commons said: “Over the past few days we have held extensive discussions with various stakeholders to carefully consider all potential options to extend access to other passholder groups, including members’ staff.

“Unfortunately, based on the projected numbers we are expecting to join the queue over the coming days, it is not possible to open up access further without the risk of impacting access for queueing members of the public.

“The absolute priority has been to ensure as many members of the public as possible are able to pay their respects, many of whom have travelled from across the country and queued, often over nine or 10 hours.

“We do not in any way wish to jeopardise their ability to pass through Westminster Hall by introducing additional pressures on numbers.”

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

The Commons said the lying in state represented an “unprecedented security and logistical operation” and that “unfortunately it has not been possible to provide access for all passholders”.

It added: “We know this is disappointing but hope you will appreciate the challenges that an event of this scale presents.”

The decision has angered some MP staffers, with one telling the New Statesman that the “hierarchy strikes again”.

One MP staff member told the BBC it was “another example” of them being “treated as an after-thought”.

MPs could opt to allocate their four tickets to their staff but, if they choose not to, then their workers will be unable to skip the queue.