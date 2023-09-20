MPs left blindsided as PM’s net zero plans leaked like a bolt from the blue

Number 10 had wanted to surprise people with Mr Sunak's policy shift - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

MPs were packing their bags and leaving Westminster for a three-week recess when the news broke.

It had been a quiet day in Parliament and few were expecting any major news to break until the Tory conference at the start of October - the venue for major policy announcements.

Stranger’s Bar - usually packed with MPs discussing the day’s gossip - was eerily empty. Many MPs had already gone home.

But at 6pm, politicians of all parties were blindsided by a BBC story saying that Rishi Sunak was considering weakening some of his key zero commitments.

It was a huge story, if true. Not only was the Prime Minister putting the ban on petrol and diesel cars back from 2030 to 2035, but he was also going to water down his plans to ban oil and gas boilers.

Journalists frantically rang contacts in Downing Street to check whether it was true but, unusually, no one was picking up their phones.

Behind the scenes, there was confusion over how to deal with the leak. Number 10 had wanted to surprise people with the policy shift, but that was not now possible.

Not until 6.20pm did any answer come - just a dry government spokesman quote refusing to comment on speculation.

A government source denied there was panic after the news leaked, but decisions did have to be made quickly.

“Of course, there was surprise about the leak, but the plans for the changes were in place and there were several options in terms of when the announcement would be made,” the source said.

“We would have preferred to speak to stakeholders first and announce it properly, but we were able to adjust our plans. We are keen to get on and explain it.”

Brendan Clarke-Smith said the policy shift 'is something I warmly welcome'

Meanwhile, MPs still in Westminster and those up and down the land in their constituencies began to receive the news.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, a sceptic about environmental policies, was having a pint in his local pub before parents’ evening at his son’s school.

The MP for Bassetlaw said it came as a bolt from the blue.

“I don’t think people were expecting a sudden announcement and obviously we will hear more about the exact details later, but it is something I warmly welcome and is very much in touch with the public mood,” he said.

Story continues

MPs who had been calling for the policy shift messaged each other about the change of heart.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “It was warmly welcomed by the colleagues I have spoken to and has managed to strike a fair balance between making strong commitments and not putting ourselves in a straitjacket with things that aren’t necessary or helpful for our constituents.”

Liz Truss was cockahoop. She had called for the ban on petrol and diesel cars to be delayed as recently as Monday.

A source close to the former prime minister said she was pleased with the news and is awaiting the announcement for confirmation.

“It would certainly seem that when a credible argument is well articulated that in turn is popular with the public and chimes with what most of the party grassroots think, then the PM will move,” the source said.

“Taking on board what Liz said on net zero on Monday is encouraging. Will be fascinating to see what other shifts we see from No 10 in the coming weeks/months as the party prepares the agenda on which to fight the election.”

Former Levelling Up secretary Simon Clarke was said to be 'incandescent' at the news - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But on the other side of the fence, there was deep anger. Simon Clarke, the former Levelling Up secretary, was incandescent.

At 7.15pm, he fired off a tweet demanding the Prime Minister stick to all his green commitments.

“I am very clear: the delivery of net zero should not be a hair-shirt exercise,” he said. “But I am equally clear that it is in our environmental, economic, moral and (yes) political interests as Conservatives to make sure we lead on this issue rather than disown it.”

Downing Street was still saying nothing, and other departments were being highly disciplined - sending out nothing more than the bland government spokesman line.

But at 8.34pm that changed, when Number 10 sent journalists a WhatsApp containing a quote from Mr Sunak which all but stood up the story.

While it did not comment on any of the details, it did say that net zero commitments need to be delivered in a “better, more proportionate way”.

“For too many years politicians in governments of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade-offs,” he said. And he also confirmed rumours he would be making a big speech on the environment soon.

Over in New York, ministers were arriving for the UN’s Climate Ambition Summit.

How Graham Stuart, the climate minister, reacted to news of Britain rowing back on some of its commitments will be met in the conference chamber, is unknown.

Former energy minister Chris Skidmore said it is 'potentially the greatest mistake of his [Sunak's] premiership so far' - JULIAN SIMMONDS for The Telegraph

Industry too was caught on the hop, as was the environmental lobby.

Motor manufacturers said the delay in the ban on petrol and diesel cars could put drivers off switching to electric vehicles.

And Friends of the Earth said the change would be “morally indefensible”.

As the night wore on, anger among Tory MPs on the environmental wing of the party began to get more and more angry about what they saw as a betrayal.

And as happens at such times, conservation moved to the Prime Minister’s future.

One told Sky News the move was “anti-business” and added, unprompted: “I’m seriously considering a no-confidence letter”.

Sending a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, is the way to spark a vote on the future of the Tory chief’s leadership, if enough letters are reached.

Speaking on Newsnight, Tory MP and former energy minister Chris Skidmore - who is not believed to have put in a letter - said: “It is potentially the greatest mistake of his premiership so far and I say that not lightly.

“We have seen in the past when David Cameron decided to cut the green crap as he called it, actually it cost householders £5 billion extra every year as a result of that decision not to invest in extra insulation and to decarbonise our heating systems and we can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.”

It is still to be seen whether the anger will subside. But sparking a huge split among MPs between pro-green measures and anti-green measures is not a good backdrop to Mr Sunak’s first conference as Tory leader.